Today’s (Sept. 21) “Big Facts” installment featured entertainment industry executive Kenny Burns. Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade welcomed his nostalgia as he embraced the familiar environment of Atlanta’s Trap Music Museum. This empowering conversation was engulfed with authenticity, clarity, and substance.

Burns’ 20-year-plus career is responsible for heavily impacting a myriad of happenings throughout the music, fashion, entertainment, and marketing industries. Originally from Washington D.C., the notable executive moved to Atlanta after high school and attended the eminent Morris Brown College. The institution was the birthplace of his promotions company, 2620 Entertainment. With this platform, he helped introduce legends like The Notorious B.I.G., JAY-Z, and Snoop Dogg to the South. He presented himself to the “Big Facts” viewers with humble flavor; however, Baby Jade discouraged his modesty and invited him to share the depths of his accolades.

Furthermore, Burns played a major role in successfully shedding light on the talent in Atlanta. As he’s watched both the growth and the shift in how music is affecting Black culture, the respected motivational speaker expressed how disturbed he is with its evolution. “These ni**as ain’t hustlers no more; they thieves. They scammers,” Burns shared while he denounced all of his previous participation in street activity. “We glorifying [stealing and scamming] to the point of destruction, and that’s the disturbing part to me,” the business mogul continued.

Moreover, Baby Jade sought clarity on a comment the radio host made on another podcast, “Earn Your Leisure,” in relation to the RICO charges brought against YFN Lucci and YSL. Burns received backlash after viewers believed he commented on the declining murder rate in Georgia once the two crews were arrested. For clarity, one of Burns’ producers was doing a documentary on the District Attorney’s Office. In the midst, the producer was provided with the most up-to-date murder rate statistics, which Burns relayed. These numbers reportedly proved the reduced crime level and were also mentioned by the mayor just a few weeks later. The influential icon admitted that he had a lot to say about the situation but chose to focus on the primary message. “I want my youngins to understand that they are coming for you,” Burns urged. “Again, I don’t know nothing. I’m saying what they going to do to these youngins and how they going to keep getting tricked into the system. I feel sad for my generation because we made [the prison system] a trillion-dollar business,” the highly respected businessman indicated. Burns reiterated that his main objective is to simply give his people the facts.

His statements directed at youth in the Black community organically flowed into a discussion of music’s influence. “It’s a state of emergency!” he exclaimed. The mogul was so passionate about his perspective that for the first time ever on “Big Facts,” the crew amusingly witnessed their special guest pick the mic up off the table to get his point across. He reminded Big Bank, Baby Jade, and DJ Scream that music has always been the soundtrack of Black lives and culture. So, the potent and derogatory lyrics in today’s records are influencing the youth and the paths they choose to embark on. In this discussion, the brand expert challenged other executives and his colleagues to make a difference. He shared the importance of Black executives in the industry, as they have the ability and duty to sign artists who have a positive influence and healthier agendas in order to change the narrative and the message being relayed to the masses. “You signing bulls**t and you got a son that you wouldn’t want to do that. We don’t have no structure no more,” Burns explained as he encouraged industry leaders to take initiative.

