As previously reported by REVOLT, the former president and 18 of his associates were booked at Fulton County Jail after being charged for allegedly trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results. The 98-page indictment outlined dozens of acts reportedly executed to undo his loss in the battleground state. He was charged with 13 counts out of the 41-count racketeering and conspiracy indictment. After the 77-year-old was released on a $200,000 bond, he did an interview with “Greg Kelly Reports” and spoke about his legal situation and the other individuals accused. “I look at some of the other people, now, I don’t know a lot of those people,” Trump stated. “I don’t even know that I met a lot of those people, but some I [did]. And their lives are destroyed by these maniacs.”

He added that his short time in jail was a terrible experience. “I came in, I was treated very nicely, but it is what it is. I took a mugshot. I had never heard the word ‘mugshot.’ They didn’t teach me that at the Wharton School of Finance,” he explained. “They insisted on a mugshot and I agreed to do that. This is the only time I’ve ever taken a mugshot. It is not a comfortable feeling, especially when you’ve done nothing wrong.”