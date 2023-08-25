Donald Trump has become the first former president to ever have a mugshot taken as he surrendered on more than a dozen charges for his alleged efforts of scheming to overturn his 2020 election results in Georgia.

As previously reported by REVOLT, on Aug. 14, an Atlanta-based grand jury indicted the former president and 18 others, including his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, on felony charges. The 77-year-old was charged with 13 counts out of the 41-count racketeering and conspiracy indictment. The racketeering charge carries a sentence of five to 20 years, while the conspiracy charge can result in a minimum sentence of one year in prison with a variable maximum sentence. “Trump and the other defendants charged in this indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump,” the 97-page indictment stated.

Last night (Aug. 25), Trump’s mugshot was released and quickly sent social media into a frenzy, as a wave of creative memes and hilarious posts have gone viral across the internet. Hashtags like #TrumpMugshot and #OrangeIsTheNewOrange began trending on Twitter. “T-shirt makers and mug makers working overtime tonight with this mugshot… They gonna be eating good this weekend! #TrumpMugshot,” Mihrimah_FS tweeted.