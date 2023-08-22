On Monday (Aug. 21) night, Former President Donald Trump stated he would surrender in Fulton County, Georgia this Thursday (Aug. 24). He confirmed his upcoming surrender on Truth Social, his social media platform.

The news of his impending arrest came after the former president was indicted on charges of attempting to remain in office by overturning the 2020 election. The allegations include filing false documents, racketeering, and criminal conspiracy.

Last week, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis set the investigation of the disgraced politician and his 18 allies in motion, giving them until noon Friday (Aug. 24) to voluntarily surrender at the Rice Street Jail. There are plans to lock down the surrounding area once Trump surrenders, per NBC News.

Moreover, he has agreed to a $200,000 bond under the “consent bond order,” and it was signed by his and Willis’ attorneys as well as Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee. He is prohibited from intimidating or making direct or indirect threats against victims, co-defendants, or witnesses in the case. This includes posts or reposts on social media.

Trump’s allies also agreed to prosecutors’ bond packages, including his lawyer, John Eastman, who has a $100,000 bond. His charges include filing false documents and racketeering. The former president’s other lawyer, Ray Smith, has a $50,000 bond order, while defendant Scott Hall has a $10,000 bond for charges of racketeering and criminal conspiracy. Attorney Kenneth Chesebro was given a $100,000 bond.

His surrender on Thursday will be the fourth time Trump has been arrested since April. He is the first former president in United States history to have been indicted.

Legal issues aside, the ex-leader of the free world is still the top candidate for the Republican presidential nomination. He has opted to skip the first primary debate for the party, which is set to take place the day before his surrender.