Photo: Buyenlarge/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  08.07.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, the entire country was tuned into a massive fight that took place at Montgomery, Alabama’s Riverfront Park. Witnesses claimed that an all-white group attacked a Black dock worker after allegedly being told to move their vessel, which was said to have been parked in a spot reserved for the popular Harriett II riverboat. Tables quickly turned for the aggressors after other Black men jumped in to defend the victim, leading to an all-out brawl that was recorded and shared on social media. According to authorities, several people have been taken into custody as a result.

As expected, the aftermath of the incident was quickly filled with bellyaching memes and captions from the Black Twitterverse (and beyond), with many taking heed to a folding chair used in the melee. One tweet shared a TikTok video of an individual practicing what he called “ChairJutsu,” while an image from another showed a painting of Harriet Tubman with the flexible furniture in hand. Twitter account sir_sarcasm made it clear that if he shares a picture of a chair, it means that he is about to “take s**t too far.” Elsewhere, tech savants added audio like commentary from veteran wrestling analyst Jim Ross or, in a twist of fate, Jason Aldean’s controversial single “Try That In A Small Town” over the footage.

One of the biggest “stars” from that day was a Black man who provided help by swimming over to the dock worker in distress. The courageous act garnered the unidentified individual nicknames like Scuba Gooding Jr., Aquamayne, and a remixed version of a certain decorated Olympian. “Our boy Ja’Michael Phelps definitely earned himself a scholarship, an honorary award, free food for five years, all the things! Give that young man his just rewards!” said Twitter user OnleQueenB.

Check out several of the memes and responses to the Riverfront Park fight below.

J. Cole and Adam Sandler team up for hoop session in NYC

By REVOLT
  /  08.07.2023

Check out Halle's debut solo single and visual for "Angel"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.07.2023

Shady Records' Ez Mil provides major label introduction with Eminem-backed "Realest" single

By Jon Powell
  /  08.07.2023

Plies gives hilarious take on Montgomery riverboat fight: "Them boys ain't bulls**ttin' in Alabama"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.07.2023

Yo-Yo is happy hip hop's trailblazers are being recognized & loves how fearless today's female lyricists are

By Aria Bell
  /  08.07.2023

Byron Messia becomes the first Saint Kitts and Nevis artist to chart on Billboard Hot 100

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.07.2023

Disgraced former officer Tou Thao given 57-month sentence for role in George Floyd's death

By Jon Powell
  /  08.07.2023

JT on female rappers running hip hop: "Women are more fun than men"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  08.07.2023

Beyoncé pays $100,000 for Metro to run an extra hour following weather delays at her “Renaissance World Tour” stop in Maryland

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.07.2023

Black men defend security guard from white men in viral Montgomery Riverfront brawl

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.06.2023

Venture capital fund sued for discrimination by equal rights group

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.06.2023

Black woman records neighbor's "Karen" meltdown after dispute about property lines

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.06.2023

Police are exploring possible link between Pop Smoke's death and a body found in Malibu

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.06.2023

LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, and more celebrate 50 years of hip hop at Rock The Bells Festival

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.06.2023

NASCAR's Noah Gragson slammed by social media over meme mocking George Floyd's death

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.06.2023
Revolt - New Episodes