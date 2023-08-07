As previously reported by REVOLT, the entire country was tuned into a massive fight that took place at Montgomery, Alabama’s Riverfront Park. Witnesses claimed that an all-white group attacked a Black dock worker after allegedly being told to move their vessel, which was said to have been parked in a spot reserved for the popular Harriett II riverboat. Tables quickly turned for the aggressors after other Black men jumped in to defend the victim, leading to an all-out brawl that was recorded and shared on social media. According to authorities, several people have been taken into custody as a result.

As expected, the aftermath of the incident was quickly filled with bellyaching memes and captions from the Black Twitterverse (and beyond), with many taking heed to a folding chair used in the melee. One tweet shared a TikTok video of an individual practicing what he called “ChairJutsu,” while an image from another showed a painting of Harriet Tubman with the flexible furniture in hand. Twitter account sir_sarcasm made it clear that if he shares a picture of a chair, it means that he is about to “take s**t too far.” Elsewhere, tech savants added audio like commentary from veteran wrestling analyst Jim Ross or, in a twist of fate, Jason Aldean’s controversial single “Try That In A Small Town” over the footage.

One of the biggest “stars” from that day was a Black man who provided help by swimming over to the dock worker in distress. The courageous act garnered the unidentified individual nicknames like Scuba Gooding Jr., Aquamayne, and a remixed version of a certain decorated Olympian. “Our boy Ja’Michael Phelps definitely earned himself a scholarship, an honorary award, free food for five years, all the things! Give that young man his just rewards!” said Twitter user OnleQueenB.

Check out several of the memes and responses to the Riverfront Park fight below.