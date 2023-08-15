On Monday (Aug. 14) night, an Atlanta-based grand jury indicted Donald Trump and 18 others, including his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, on felony charges, accusing them of scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. This historic indictment will be the fourth criminal case that the former president is facing.

The 97-page indictment details dozens of acts by Trump and his allies to undo his defeat in the battleground state. The 77-year-old was charged with 13 counts out of the 41-count racketeering and conspiracy indictment. The racketeering charge carries a sentence of five to 20 years, while a conspiracy charge can result in a minimum sentence of one year in prison with a variable maximum sentence. “Trump and the other defendants charged in this indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump,” the court document reads.