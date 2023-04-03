Photo: Scott Olson / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023

All eyes are on Donald Trump as the former president of the United States prepares to be arrested tomorrow (April 4). As previously reported by REVOLT, the Republican is accused of using campaign funds to pay porn star Stormy Daniels for sexual relations during his 2016 run for commander-in-chief.

Today (April 3), Trump touched down in New York ahead of his expected imprisonment after being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury late last month. As he becomes the first former president in the history of America to ever face criminal charges, it is no surprise that the situation is big news online. His supporters have also gathered throughout the nation to protest his lawful detainment. Others simply gathered to witness history in the making.

“‘Trump is our president, f**k Joe Biden!’ A Chinese Trump supporter yells as more supporters of the [former] president begin to gather outside of Trump Tower,” one tweet read, which included a video of the person chanting on the street. Social media is flooded with play-by-plays of the 76-year-old’s journey to jail. While some came together to show support, one group was photographed pointing their middle fingers at the 58-story midtown Manhattan building owned by the former reality star. Another picture showed a crowd happily posing with colorful shirts that read, “F**k Trump.”

According to NBC News, Trump stands to be arraigned on around 30 charges in New York tomorrow thanks to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The outlet added that his exact alleged crimes are unknown as his documents remain sealed. Over the weekend, “Saturday Night Live” poked fun at the case, with an actor portraying Trump, saying, “Me and the [Former] First Lady Melania are in high spirits. Since the news of my possible imprisonment, I’ve never seen Melania happier.”

See what social media is saying below.

