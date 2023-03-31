Photo: Robert Nickelsberg / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Yesterday (March 30), a Manhattan, New York grand jury officially indicted Former President Donald Trump. It marked the first time in history that any leader of the free world has faced criminal charges. The 76-year-old is accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in “hush money” during his 2016 presidential campaign after the two allegedly had a sexual affair in 2006 while he was married.

Once the news broke, Twitter had an absolute ball. “MAJOR BREAKING: Donald Trump has officially been INDICTED by a Manhattan grand jury on criminal charges relating to his illegal hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. Trump is the FIRST president in US history to be indicted. He’ll soon be booked [and] fingerprinted,” one account wrote. “What are we toasting with? Champagne? Vodka? Other?” a user replied, while another responded, “Margarita!”

“Is it sad that a former U.S. president has been indicted? Sure. Is it sad that it’s Donald Trump? Nope, not even a little. In fact, it’s glorious. So I’ll cheers to that,” one woman tweeted with a selfie of her holding a champagne glass. “Not my mom ringing a cowbell in her massively GOP neighborhood to celebrate the Trump indictment,” another person added with a video of a woman happily shaking the noise-maker from her front porch.

His estranged niece, Mary L. Trump, wrote, in part, “It’s official: Donald Trump is the [first] man in the Oval Office to be impeached twice, [the first] man in the Oval Office to incite an insurrection, [the first] to lose the popular vote TWICE, and now the first to be INDICTED.” Yesterday, a spokesperson for the Manhattan DA’s office released a statement: “This evening we contacted Mr. Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan DA’s office for arraignment on a [state] Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal. Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected.”

See more reactions below.

