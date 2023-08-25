As previously reported by REVOLT, Donald Trump and several other associates were booked at Fulton County Jail after being charged for allegedly trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results. Following that process (which included now-viral mugshots) and being released on $200,000 bail, the disgraced former head of state called in to Newsmax to speak on his legal situation and the other individuals accused, many of whom he claimed he’s not familiar with.

“I look at some of the other people, now, I don’t know a lot of those people,” Trump stated during a segment of “Greg Kelly Reports.” “I don’t even know that I met a lot of those people, but some I [did]. And their lives are destroyed by these maniacs.”

He continued by describing his short time in jail as a “terrible experience.” “I came in, I was treated very nicely, but it is what it is. I took a mugshot. I had never heard the word ‘mugshot.’ They didn’t teach me that at the Wharton School of Finance,” Trump explained. “They insisted on a mugshot and I agreed to do that. This is the only time I’ve ever taken a mugshot. It is not a comfortable feeling, especially when you’ve done nothing wrong.”