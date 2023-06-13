Photo: Win McNamee / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, in an absolute first for the nation, a past POTUS has been arrested. Today (June 13), Former United States President Donald J. Trump was taken into custody by deputy marshals at a federal courthouse in Miami.

According to CNN, Trump was booked and fingerprinted, but it is not likely that a mugshot will be taken. His charges are connected to allegedly mishandling classified documents following the infamous raid the FBI conducted at his Mar-a-Lago property. Walt Nauta, the former commander-in-chief’s aide and co-defendant, was also arrested, fingerprinted and processed. “ONE OF THE SADDEST DAYS IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY,” the New York native wrote on Truth Social before being hauled off. The unprecedented action has social media in shambles.

“This guy has been arrested this year more times than my cousin Ty. That’s saying a lot,” one person tweeted in response to the news. The jokes are writing themselves at this point. Another wrote, “Donald Trump has been arrested more times than he’s satisfied a woman.” “​​I love this for him,” a user added of the announcement. The memes also freely flowed on social media. And thanks to AI technology, a fake video of the 76-year-old sitting in a jail cell, getting a tattoo on his chest by a fellow inmate was uploaded.

One woman celebrated the unparalleled event by taking a selfie while “watching Trump get arrested” with her infant. “So cute,” an individual responded. “How can he run the government that now has him in custody?” a user asked of the Republican who previously announced a campaign for the 2024 presidential race. CNN added that “The Apprentice” reality star is facing 37 felony accounts to which he pleaded not guilty. United States District Judge Aileen Cannon has been assigned the case.

See more reactions to his arrest below.

