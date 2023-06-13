Today (June 13), America is witnessing another historical moment regarding a well-known politician.
Donald Trump has become the first former U.S. president arrested on federal charges. Earlier, the Republican arrived at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse in Miami, Florida where he will be arraigned on 37 counts. The list includes possession of national security documents after leaving office, obstruction, and making false statements.
However, a judge has declined to allow journalists to photograph Trump during the arraignment. “There will be no photos. No video,” CBS News Congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane tweeted. “No audio. And no journalists permitted to communicate to the outside world through phone devices (or through any other technology) during the first-ever federal arraignment of a former U.S. president.”
There will be no photos. No video. No audio. And no journalists permitted to communicate to the outside world through phone devices (or thru any other technology) during the first ever federal arraignment of a former US President
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 13, 2023
Trump’s latest arrest and court appearance comes after a Florida grand jury indicted him following the Justice Department investigation on his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House. As REVOLT previously mentioned, the 76-year-old businessman was accused of hiding documents at his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort.
However, Trump has denied the claims as he continues to pursue reelection in 2024. “I’ve put everything on the line, and I will never yield. I will never be detained. I will never stop fighting for you,” Trump told his supporters, per The Guardian. According to CNN, Trump is expected to plead not guilty to the federal charges. He is slated to speak out on the Florida charges once he returns to his Bedminster resort in New Jersey.
Today marks the second time Trump has attended an arraignment in 2023. The first came in March. That month, the New York native was arraigned by a Manhattan grand jury on 34 counts of falsifying business records. In 2016, the former president allegedly paid hush money to women he is accused of engaging in extramarital affairs with.
