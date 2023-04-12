Photo: Guy Cali via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Nearly four years after the tragic passing of Ronald Greene, officers charged in his violent arrest have taken the next step in court.

Yesterday (April 11), five Louisiana state troopers pleaded not guilty at the arraignment for their alleged involvement in the death of the Black motorist in May 2019. 

Kory York, one of the charged officers, faces one count of negligent homicide and 10 counts of malfeasance in office. According to CNN, the charges for his fellow law enforcement members also include malfeasance in office and obstruction of justice.

In the early summer of 2019, Greene, 49, was arrested by authorities for a traffic violation. But, bodycam footage of the incident wasn’t released until two years later by The Associated Press. In the video, viewers saw officers kicking, punching, dragging, and using a taser on Greene as he yelled, “I’m scared,” before dying during the overnight hours of May 10, 2019 in police custody.

However, a previous report revealed that Greene’s family was initially told he died in a car crash after a police chase. Last year, they filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit against the troopers involved in the incident and their superiors. His family is seeking damages for all medical and funeral expenses.

In December 2022, a grand jury indicted the law enforcement officers on state charges in Union Parish, Louisiana. “These actions are inexcusable and have no place in professional public safety services,” Lamar Davis, the head of the state police, said after the indictments. 

And although it took several months for Greene’s case to return to court, his mother, Mona Hardin, was grateful the day arrived. Ahead of the Tuesday hearing, Hardin spoke with the outlet and said, “Justice delayed is not justice denied. Louisiana, right your wrongs!” The next court hearing will be held on May 12.

