Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on seven counts by a Florida grand jury over his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Today (June 9), CNN reported that Trump made history as the first former leader of the United States to face federal criminal charges. The outlet noted the charges came after the Justice Department conducted an investigation involving Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

Previous reports alleged after the politician left the White House, he took classified documents to his Florida home. Per the publication, a 2021 audio clip recorded Trump acknowledging he kept “secret” information he had not declassified. The 76-year-old New York native faces a charge under the Espionage Act, obstruction of justice, destruction or falsification of records, conspiracy, and false statements.

Trump is scheduled to appear in a Miami federal court at 3 p.m. on Tuesday (June 13). He is also expected to surrender himself to authorities beforehand. However, this isn’t the first time Trump has been indicted this year. In April, the Manhattan district attorney charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records.

As REVOLT previously mentioned, the charges came after Trump was allegedly part of providing hush money to two women in 2016. Both claimed to have engaged in an affair with the billionaire Republican. Millions of Americans tuned in as Trump became the first former president to face criminal charges. On April 4, he turned himself in at the Manhattan DA’s office. A judge previously declined to allow a mugshot of “The Apprentice” host. During his court appearance, Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Shortly after the arraignment, the N.Y. judge involved, Judge Juan Merchan, and his chambers began receiving death threats, a source shared. Another source noted Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and officials have also taken extra safety measures in light of the threats.