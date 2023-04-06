After a New York judge arraigned Former President Donald Trump in a Manhattan courtroom, his family began receiving death threats.

Yesterday (April 5), NBC News reported the threats began less than 24 hours after the arraignment. Someone close to the matter shared that “dozens” of threats were directed at Judge Juan Merchan and his chambers.

A second source added that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and officials in his office also continue to receive intimidating remarks. And because of the alleged ongoing harassment, extra safety measures are being taken. The N.Y. police detail assigned to the DA’s office added extra security to affected staff members, the outlet mentioned.

The DA’s office has also removed the online bios of its employees from its website. As for the judge, court officers are increasing security for Merchan and the court as a whole as a precaution.

The need to take such safety measures comes after Trump and his associates publicly attacked Merchan and his family using social media. According to the media outlet, Trump called Merchan a “highly partisan judge” and claimed his family is “Trump haters.” Trump also spoke about Merchan’s daughter.

“His daughter worked for Kamala [Harris] and now the Biden-Harris campaign,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social account. And the politcian’s two sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, also shared links to articles from outlets highlighting the judge’s daughter’s employment. However, the outlet found no evidence to suggest that Merchan’s daughter currently works for a Joe Biden political operation.

On Tuesday (April 4), Trump turned himself in at the Manhattan DA’s office. Once placed under arrest, he became the first former U.S. president ever to face criminal charges in the history of America. He was later arraigned on 34 counts of falsifying business records. The charges come after Trump was allegedly part of providing hush money to a porn star in 2016. She reportedly claimed to have previously had an affair with the former president. Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts.