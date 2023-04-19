Jayland Walker‘s family is left with another emotional scar following a courtroom decision regarding his death.

According to CNN, on Monday (April 17), a special grand jury decided not to file criminal charges against eight officers who shot and killed Walker. Afterward, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said police alleging the 25-year-old fired at them and a gun found in his vehicle were essential to remember in understanding the panel’s decision.

As previously reported, Walker encountered law enforcement on June 27, 2022. Authorities shared they were attempting to pull the Black man over for a traffic violation when a police chase ensued.

During that time, police alleged Walker fired a shot. Once Walker exited his car, Yost said he reached for his waistband, which authorities described as a “cross-draw motion.” Walker then reportedly planted his foot and turned toward police while raising his hand. “Only then did the officers fire, believing Mr. Walker was firing again at them,” Yost continued.

Ohio law enforcement released over 60 shots, all aimed at Walker. The outlet revealed the 25-year-old was struck 46 times in under seven seconds. A month later, bodycam footage disputed authorities’ previous report of Walker making a threatening gesture toward them. But with the evidence presented, the grand jury found “the officers were legally justified in their use of force.”

Akron Beacon Journal shared that Walker’s family attended a news conference after the decision, but many did not speak. Rev. Robert DeJournett, a relative, did, however, acknowledge how the family felt about the news.

“Our hearts are hurting. Yeah, our hearts are heavy. We talked about peace. Pamela and Jada are not feeling peaceful right now,” he said. “We’re not advocating violence at all, but we don’t feel peaceful. They’re broken into pieces. We talk about being calm. How can we be calm when the injustice we believe has happened? And this is a sad, sad day for our family and our community.”