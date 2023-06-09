There’s been a lot of chatter about charges against Former President Donald Trump lately. As the 76-year-old’s court case continues, more and more details are being exposed.

As previously reported by REVOLT, a Florida grand jury indicted Trump on seven counts regarding his alleged mishandling of classified documents. In August 2022, the FBI conducted a raid at his Mar-a-Lago estate. “This Mar-a-Lago break-in, search, and seizure was illegal and unconstitutional,” the New York-born politician claimed at the time. Higher powers disagreed, and he now faces charges under the Espionage Act, as well as obstruction of justice, destruction or falsification of records, conspiracy and false statements, his attorney Jim Trusty told CNN yesterday (June 8).

Trump’s lawyers read the indictment and immediately quit. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 9, 2023

Less than 24 hours later, Trusty and John Rowley parted ways with “The Apprentice” reality star and no longer legally represent him. Social media is having a field day. “Damn, he was busy! And here I was thinking he just golfed. Looks like he crimed, too!” one person tweeted in response to a post about the indictment. Utah Senator Mitt Romney added, “Mr. Trump brought these charges upon himself by not only taking classified documents, but by refusing to simply return them when given numerous opportunities to do so. These allegations are serious, and if proven, would be consistent with his other actions offensive to the national interest, such as withholding defensive weapons from Ukraine for political reasons and failing to defend the Capitol from violent attack and insurrection.”

Former First Lady of California Maria Shriver tweeted, “This is the most important job in the world, the most important seat in the world. Only the best in this country should occupy it. Only someone duly elected by ‘We the People.’ Only someone with the highest integrity. Only someone who cares about all of us. Only someone who speaks intelligently and elegantly. We should never have someone in this office who ridicules people, who incites people, or who bullies people. I know everyone is innocent until proven guilty in this country, but we the people [deserve] someone whose innocence isn’t in question! [hashtag] Trump Indictment.”

See more responses below.

Damn he was busy! And here I was thinking he just golfed. Looks like he crimed too! — Donna Deck (@donna_deck) June 9, 2023

#TrumpIndicted is SCHADENFREUDELICIOUS … and it tastes like Gin and Justice! pic.twitter.com/zr03pa3xoa — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) June 9, 2023

We should never have someone in this office who ridicules people, who incites people, or who bullies people. I know everyone is innocent until proven guilty in this country, but we the people deseve someone whose innocence isn’t in question! #TrumpIndictment — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) June 9, 2023

Mitt Romney issues a statement condemning Trump and praising DOJ. pic.twitter.com/EvBHwJSke7 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 9, 2023

For someone who has taken a oath to this country as an enlisted troop, commissioned intel officer and Congressman— and held the highest clearance levels—reading the Trump indictment is akin to setting my American soul on fire. #TrumpIndictment Any elected official who defends… — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) June 9, 2023

Holy FUCK! I knew it was gonna be bad, but daaammmn, didn’t think it was gonna be all this. WOW! — Whitney Kavanaugh (@WhitneyKavanau1) June 9, 2023

Donald Trump indicted on 7 counts.

Remember: he is in this position because of his own actions; there was no “witch-hunt”; a federal judge ruled there was probable cause Trump committed a crime. HE owns this. pic.twitter.com/pPrp9aT52P — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) June 9, 2023