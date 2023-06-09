Photo: Win McNamee / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.09.2023

There’s been a lot of chatter about charges against Former President Donald Trump lately. As the 76-year-old’s court case continues, more and more details are being exposed.

As previously reported by REVOLT, a Florida grand jury indicted Trump on seven counts regarding his alleged mishandling of classified documents. In August 2022, the FBI conducted a raid at his Mar-a-Lago estate. “This Mar-a-Lago break-in, search, and seizure was illegal and unconstitutional,” the New York-born politician claimed at the time. Higher powers disagreed, and he now faces charges under the Espionage Act, as well as obstruction of justice, destruction or falsification of records, conspiracy and false statements, his attorney Jim Trusty told CNN yesterday (June 8).

Less than 24 hours later, Trusty and John Rowley parted ways with “The Apprentice” reality star and no longer legally represent him. Social media is having a field day. “Damn, he was busy! And here I was thinking he just golfed. Looks like he crimed, too!” one person tweeted in response to a post about the indictment. Utah Senator Mitt Romney added, “Mr. Trump brought these charges upon himself by not only taking classified documents, but by refusing to simply return them when given numerous opportunities to do so. These allegations are serious, and if proven, would be consistent with his other actions offensive to the national interest, such as withholding defensive weapons from Ukraine for political reasons and failing to defend the Capitol from violent attack and insurrection.”

Former First Lady of California Maria Shriver tweeted, “This is the most important job in the world, the most important seat in the world. Only the best in this country should occupy it. Only someone duly elected by ‘We the People.’ Only someone with the highest integrity. Only someone who cares about all of us. Only someone who speaks intelligently and elegantly. We should never have someone in this office who ridicules people, who incites people, or who bullies people. I know everyone is innocent until proven guilty in this country, but we the people [deserve] someone whose innocence isn’t in question! [hashtag] Trump Indictment.”

See more responses below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Donald Trump
Politics

