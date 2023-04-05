Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.05.2023

The unprecedented indictment of Former President Donald Trump has rallied his supporters around the country as he faces 34 felony charges of falsifying documents. His case involves the misuse of campaign finances back in 2016 in an alleged hush payment given to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to conceal a sexual encounter they had in 2006. At the time, Donald was a year into his marriage to Melania Trump, and their son Barron was a newborn. Despite his adultery, however, Donald earned the support of Christian leaders and churchgoers across the country.

After he was arraigned in a Manhattan criminal court yesterday (April 4), Christian leaders lined up in support of their favorite president. Rolling Stone reported today (April 5) that Donald hopped on a conference call with religious leaders following his historic arrest. The organizer of the call was Paula White-Cain, his longtime faith advisor who went viral in 2020 for her sermon calling on angels from Africa to sway the election results and speaking in tongues to her congregation. Watch the compelling clip below.

When Donald spoke to the faith leaders, he framed his criminal case as an attack on Christianity itself. “We’re being discriminated against as a religion. We’re being discriminated against as a faith. And we can’t let that continue,” the twice-impeached leader said. “The main thing that our country needs again is religion… I want you to pray really hard, because we have to have a victory in 2024.”

In addition to pastors and other religious leaders joining the call to give their prayers for Donald, some political leaders gathered also prayed for the ex-president. Former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker insisted, “We’re going to have to keep calling on God to deliver justice. I pray that He can because He is the only one that can make sure that we have justice.”

Former Minnesota congresswoman and onetime presidential candidate Michele Bachmann hailed Donald as a defender of all Christians who offered himself as a martyr. If this sounds familiar, that’s because it is. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene compared his arraignment yesterday to Jesus’ arrest. “Father, our President Donald J. Trump has taken the blows for America,” Bachmann prayed. “He has taken the blows for us. We lift him up to you.” She continued pleading with her higher power that Donald’s case be dismissed. “Oh God, would you declare Donald J. Trump innocent? Oh Father, would you free Donald Trump from his trouble — and our troubles here in America?”

The former president’s next court date is set for Dec. 4.

