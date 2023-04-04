Photo: Alex Wong / Staff via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Since he first entered politics in the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump has had a knack for achieving “firsts” — the first U.S. president to be impeached twice, the first president to lose the popular vote twice, and, as of today (April 4), the first former president to face criminal charges. The onetime “Apprentice” host flew back home to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida immediately after the arraignment and addressed his supporters just a few hours after his historic arrest.

Most criminal defendants are advised by their lawyers to keep quiet about ongoing investigations. But Trump didn’t receive a gag order in the case, allowing him to speak on it how he pleases, even if his legal team objects. He took the opportunity Tuesday evening to give a speech at Mar-a-Lago flanked by allies like Roger Stone and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

“I never thought anything like this could happen in America,” he told the cheering crowd after taking the podium. “The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it.” Watch a clip from the address below.

Trump has invoked cries of a partisan “witch hunt” for years every time he’s faced with consequences for his actions. In his speech tonight, he cited the Mueller investigation, his two impeachments, and the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago regarding classified documents in August 2022. The Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation is the latest to fall into that category. He blasted Alvin Bragg, the “George Soros-backed” DA who brought the indictment, claiming Bragg has a personal vendetta against him. “It’s an insult to our country as the world is already laughing at us,” he lamented. “Our justice system has become lawless.”

He also noted the “racist” DA in Fulton County, Georgia who is allegedly preparing to indict him on separate charges. That case relates to what he called a “perfect phone call” that is being pursued as interference in the 2020 election.

Trump also lambasted Judge Juan Merchan and his family in his speech after Merchan reportedly asked Trump not to incite violence. The judge set the next in-person hearing in the case for Dec. 4. Trump remains a declared candidate vying for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Watch Trump’s full Mar-a-Lago speech below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg addresses criticism after Donald Trump's arrest

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Twitter trolls Marjorie Taylor Greene for comparing Donald Trump's arrest to Nelson Mandela and Jesus

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Stormy Daniels reacts to Donald Trump's arrest by taking pride in being a "c** dumpster"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Donald Trump is officially arraigned and Twitter celebrates like it's 1999

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Unbothered couple accidentally gets married right next to site of Donald Trump indictment

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Donald Trump arrested, pleads not guilty to 34 charges in historic indictment

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2023

Tupac's sister responds to Trump's attorney over "blasphemous" comments

By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023

Donald Trump switches up legal team before arraignment, will plead not guilty to charges

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.03.2023

Donald Trump's arrival in New York has social media acting up ahead of possible arrest

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023

Ice Spice's "Boy's a liar Pt. 2" lands in "SNL" Trump skit

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023

Brittney Griner calls on Biden administration to help free American reporter detained in Russia

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Donald Trump plans to turn himself in, will have his mugshot taken

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

Twitter celebrates Former President Donald Trump being indicted by Manhattan grand jury

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Member of The Exonerated Five reacts to Trump indictment on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Donald Trump indicted by NY grand jury in Stormy Daniels case

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.30.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Donald Trump
Politics
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg addresses criticism after Donald Trump's arrest

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Twitter trolls Marjorie Taylor Greene for comparing Donald Trump's arrest to Nelson Mandela and Jesus

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Stormy Daniels reacts to Donald Trump's arrest by taking pride in being a "c** dumpster"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.04.2023

Donald Trump is officially arraigned and Twitter celebrates like it's 1999

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Unbothered couple accidentally gets married right next to site of Donald Trump indictment

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Donald Trump arrested, pleads not guilty to 34 charges in historic indictment

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2023

Tupac's sister responds to Trump's attorney over "blasphemous" comments

By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023

Donald Trump switches up legal team before arraignment, will plead not guilty to charges

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.03.2023

Donald Trump's arrival in New York has social media acting up ahead of possible arrest

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023

Ice Spice's "Boy's a liar Pt. 2" lands in "SNL" Trump skit

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023

Brittney Griner calls on Biden administration to help free American reporter detained in Russia

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Donald Trump plans to turn himself in, will have his mugshot taken

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

Twitter celebrates Former President Donald Trump being indicted by Manhattan grand jury

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Member of The Exonerated Five reacts to Trump indictment on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Donald Trump indicted by NY grand jury in Stormy Daniels case

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.30.2023
View More

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Jozzy talks signing to Diddy, her new album, writing for stars like Beyonce and being from Memphis

Love Records artist Jozzy sits down with “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Kennedy Rue to talk ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.31.2023
News

BTB Savage reportedly shot and killed in Houston hours after seemingly mocking enemy's death

Unconfirmed reports of Houston rapper BTB Savage being shot and killed are circulating online.
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023
News

Director X's "Video Star" docuseries will explore iconic music videos like never before

The show was made in partnership with X’s production company, Fela, and Insight Production.
By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023
New Music

REVOLT Premiere: Gucci Mane returns with "06 Gucci" video featuring 21 Savage and DaBaby

The track pays homage to his mid-2ooos era.
By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023
View More