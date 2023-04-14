Photo: Screenshot from NBA YoungBoy’s “Rear View” video
By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Soon, NBA YoungBoy will unveil a new album titled Don’t Try This At Home, which will boast a whopping 33 songs for fans to enjoy. Today (April 14), the Baton Rouge star drops off a new single titled “Rear View,” which features Mariah the Scientist. Over melodic production provided by DrellOnTheTrack and Khris James, YoungBoy longs for a lover who isn’t reciprocating.

“Why you treat me like I don’t mean nothin’ all to you? Just like I’m a nobody, before you, put nobody, why you trippin’, and I ain’t do nothin’ at all to you, every time you gotta leave, you just get so toxic, she quittin’ me, she leavin’, said she know I could change but know I won’t for her, she got my name tatted, then three weeks later, I gave her money, she left the house, then text a paragraph ’bout how she done, we ain’t never have no one-on-one, but maybe that’s the problem though…”

The accompanying clip for “Rear View” comes courtesy of YoungBoy‘s go-to director Isaac Garcia. Fans can see the “38 Baby” rapper pouring his heart out in front of his Utah residence. Elsewhere, Mariah delivers the woman’s point of view from a couple of locations within an empty football field.

Don’t Try This At Home will follow January’s I Rest My Case, YoungBoy’s first official release under his current deal with Motown Records. Back in 2022, YoungBoy unleashed a career’s worth of commercially successful projects, including The Last Slimeto, ColorsRealer 23800 DegreesLost Files, and Ma’ I Got A Family. In that same year, he also teamed up with DaBaby and Quando Rondo for Better Than You and 3860, respectively.

Press play on NBA YoungBoy and Mariah the Scientist’s “Rear View” below. Don’t Try This At Home makes landfall April 21.

Tina Turner gives Angela Bassett her flowers in touching 'TIME100' tribute

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.14.2023

Latto and Lola Brooke sit down to discuss the success of "Don't Play With It" on "777 Radio"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

NLE Choppa drops off new 'Cottonwood 2' album

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Doja Cat's rap skills get approved by Twitter after slaying her verse on SZA's "Kill Bill (Remix)"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Jorja Smith returns with new "Try Me" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Wiz Khalifa is partnering with Mia Khalifa for a new cannabis line

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.14.2023

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj channel "Princess Diana" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Lil Durk announces the Durk Banks Endowment Fund with Howard University

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Paris Price opens up about 'Vanity' on new EP

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Web3 | Is AI the biggest blessing or curse for the music industry?

By Ashley France
  /  04.14.2023

Drake responds to viral AI "Munch" cover

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.14.2023

Doja Cat hops on SZA's "Kill Bill (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Venna unveils new EP 'EQUINOX'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Ciara recruits Lola Brooke and Lady London for "Da Girls (Girls Mix)"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Kid Cudi stars in new trailer for the upcoming film 'Crater'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023
