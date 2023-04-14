Soon, NBA YoungBoy will unveil a new album titled Don’t Try This At Home, which will boast a whopping 33 songs for fans to enjoy. Today (April 14), the Baton Rouge star drops off a new single titled “Rear View,” which features Mariah the Scientist. Over melodic production provided by DrellOnTheTrack and Khris James, YoungBoy longs for a lover who isn’t reciprocating.

“Why you treat me like I don’t mean nothin’ all to you? Just like I’m a nobody, before you, put nobody, why you trippin’, and I ain’t do nothin’ at all to you, every time you gotta leave, you just get so toxic, she quittin’ me, she leavin’, said she know I could change but know I won’t for her, she got my name tatted, then three weeks later, I gave her money, she left the house, then text a paragraph ’bout how she done, we ain’t never have no one-on-one, but maybe that’s the problem though…”

The accompanying clip for “Rear View” comes courtesy of YoungBoy‘s go-to director Isaac Garcia. Fans can see the “38 Baby” rapper pouring his heart out in front of his Utah residence. Elsewhere, Mariah delivers the woman’s point of view from a couple of locations within an empty football field.

Don’t Try This At Home will follow January’s I Rest My Case, YoungBoy’s first official release under his current deal with Motown Records. Back in 2022, YoungBoy unleashed a career’s worth of commercially successful projects, including The Last Slimeto, Colors, Realer 2, 3800 Degrees, Lost Files, and Ma’ I Got A Family. In that same year, he also teamed up with DaBaby and Quando Rondo for Better Than You and 3860, respectively.

Press play on NBA YoungBoy and Mariah the Scientist’s “Rear View” below. Don’t Try This At Home makes landfall April 21.