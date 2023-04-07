Photo: Cover art for NBA YoungBoy’s “WTF” single
By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

NBA YoungBoy is revving up his engine once again, as it’s almost time for his next project drop. Today (April 7), he returns with his latest single, “WTF,” a Nicki Minaj-assisted banger. The new offering is another preview from his forthcoming Don’t Try This At Home album, which is slated to make landfall this spring.

The body of work will consist of 33 songs and is led by singles like “Demon Party,” “Murder Man,” and “NEXT.” He also revealed the official cover art in March, which features YoungBoy sitting on top of the F.G. Clark Activity Center in Baton Rouge, a stadium that is home to Southern University’s Jaguars basketball team.

“WTF” marks the pair’s third time working together. First up was 2020’s “What That Speed Bout!?” produced by Mike WiLL Made-It, which went on to peak at No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100. Next was “I Admit,” a standout cut from YoungBoy’s 2022 Ma’ I Got A Family project with DJ Drama.

Back in October of 2022, the Baton Rouge native announced that he officially inked a deal with Motown Records. That August’s The Last Slimeto album was his final release under his former label, Atlantic Records. The project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and included features from Kehlani, Rod Wave and Quavo. Throughout the last year alone, he dropped plenty of other projects as well, including five mixtapes and two additional studio albums.

It’s been four years since Minaj shared her last studio LP Queen, which initially boasted 19 songs and assists from Labrinth, Eminem, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Future, Foxy Brown, and Lil Wayne. Since then, she has contributed verses to plenty of dope collaborations like “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign, “Blick Blick” with Coi Leray, and “Bussin” with Lil Baby.

Be sure to check out NBA YoungBoy’s brand new “WTF” single featuring Nicki Minaj down below.

Aminé and KAYTRANADA team up with Pharrell Williams for groovy "4EVA" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Rae Sremmurd is back with new 'Sremm 4 Life' album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.07.2023

Mozzy brings forth new 'KOLLECT KALL' EP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.07.2023

Drake officially unveils "Search & Rescue" single

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Joey BADASS is "Fallin'" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Future assists Joyner Lucas in new "Blackout" single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.07.2023

Lil Yachty drops off new single "Strike (Holster)"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Conway the Machine wants his "Quarters" on latest single

By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2023

Coolio's cause of death revealed by family

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.06.2023

Chinese Kitty aspires to work with fellow female rappers like Latto and Coi Leray

By Vayda Sorel
  /  04.06.2023

XXXTentacion's murderers sentenced to life in prison

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.06.2023

Why Not Duce unveils new visual for "Im Up Text"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.06.2023

Shenseea shows off her flow in new "Locked Up (Freestyle)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023

Mahalia states her dating "Terms and Conditions" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023

Roddy Ricch joins Blxst for new "Passionate" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.06.2023
