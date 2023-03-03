Photo: Screenshot from NBA YoungBoy’s “Demon Party” video
By Regina Cho
  03.03.2023

After treating fans with “Next” this past Monday (Feb. 27), NBA YoungBoy is back again today (March 3) with his latest drop, “Demon Party.” The new offering is another preview from his forthcoming Don’t Try This At Home album, which is slated to make landfall this spring. The freshly released “Demon Party” visual is directed by Isaac Garcia and takes at a condo in the snowy mountaintops of Utah. On the track, the Baton Rouge-raised rapper spits about the thoughts that are constantly racing in his head:

“Steady gettin’ high, I can’t sleep, ooh, what I ’cause the demons party all night long/ I got the drugs, I ain’t takin’ no break, how many sticks in this b**ch? It’s ’bout eight/ How many b**ches I wanna hit? Eight/ Can’t see my eyes behind Cartier frames, b**ch, I’m a boss, I ain’t throwin’ no shade/ B**ch, I’m bussed down from my watch to my chain, made from a jail cell, countin’ my property”

Back in October of 2022, YoungBoy announced that he officially inked a deal with Motown Records. That August’s The Last Slimeto album was his final release under his former label, Atlantic Records. The body of work debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and included features from Kehlani, Rod Wave and Quavo. Throughout the last year alone, he dropped plenty of other projects as well, including five mixtapes and two additional studio albums.

Also recently, the “Make No Sense” emcee stopped by “Rap Radar” for an interview with journalists Elliott Wilson and B. Dot, where he spoke about his forthcoming project, career expectations, and more.

Be sure to press play on NBA YoungBoy’s brand new “Demon Party” music video down below and keep an eye out for his forthcoming Don’t Try This At Home project.

 

EST Gee announces release date for 'MAD'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Nas, Wu-Tang Clan's "N.Y. State of Mind Tour" is going global

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

J.I. returns with new “Save You” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Wiz Khalifa announces "The Good Trip Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

BIA returns with new "SIXTEEN" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Nicki Minaj becomes "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" on new single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

J. Cole teams up with BTS' J-Hope for new "On The Street" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

slowthai is back with new album 'UGLY'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

How The Notorious B.I.G. influenced Nas' 'It Was Written' album

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.02.2023

Sauce Walka shares new "Ghetto Ashes" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Tink releases sensual "Save Your Soul" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Mary J. Blige says "I'm dating myself" in "The Wine Down" premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Lola Brooke lands Timberland ad campaign celebrating hip hop

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023

50 Cent hints at a new project, "Vice City"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

NoCap unveils new visual for "40 Some Flow's"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023
