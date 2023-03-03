After treating fans with “Next” this past Monday (Feb. 27), NBA YoungBoy is back again today (March 3) with his latest drop, “Demon Party.” The new offering is another preview from his forthcoming Don’t Try This At Home album, which is slated to make landfall this spring. The freshly released “Demon Party” visual is directed by Isaac Garcia and takes at a condo in the snowy mountaintops of Utah. On the track, the Baton Rouge-raised rapper spits about the thoughts that are constantly racing in his head:

“Steady gettin’ high, I can’t sleep, ooh, what I ’cause the demons party all night long/ I got the drugs, I ain’t takin’ no break, how many sticks in this b**ch? It’s ’bout eight/ How many b**ches I wanna hit? Eight/ Can’t see my eyes behind Cartier frames, b**ch, I’m a boss, I ain’t throwin’ no shade/ B**ch, I’m bussed down from my watch to my chain, made from a jail cell, countin’ my property”

Back in October of 2022, YoungBoy announced that he officially inked a deal with Motown Records. That August’s The Last Slimeto album was his final release under his former label, Atlantic Records. The body of work debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and included features from Kehlani, Rod Wave and Quavo. Throughout the last year alone, he dropped plenty of other projects as well, including five mixtapes and two additional studio albums.

Also recently, the “Make No Sense” emcee stopped by “Rap Radar” for an interview with journalists Elliott Wilson and B. Dot, where he spoke about his forthcoming project, career expectations, and more.

Be sure to press play on NBA YoungBoy’s brand new “Demon Party” music video down below and keep an eye out for his forthcoming Don’t Try This At Home project.