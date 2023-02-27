As with previous years, NBA YoungBoy is not wasting any time in 2023. Today (Feb. 27), the Baton Rouge star drops off a new single titled “Next,” which sees him delivering high-pitched harmonies about street life, his wild lifestyle, and more.

“I was on that pack soon as I walk through the door, I was ridin’ ’round in Maybach and poppin’ shit wit’ my h**s, I was knockin’ n**gas a**es wit’ that stick on the road, and I was stackin’ bags, so I can do my s**t on these h**s, she ain’t pop a pill yet, I can’t chill yet, I wanna cop a new Rolls, get the Bentley…”

The D-Roc, Lastwordbeats, and ProdByBerge-backed offering comes with a matching visual courtesy of Isaac Garcia. Viewers can see YoungBoy in full-on rockstar mode with beautiful women, fly threads, and a mid-performance tattoo session.

“Next” is expected to appear on YoungBoy’s forthcoming album Don’t Try This At Home, his second under Motown Records after January’s I Rest My Case. In a recent interview with Rap Radar (above), the “On My Side” rapper explained why he chose to part ways with Atlantic Records following the recent completion of his contract. “I wanted to experience some more stuff, you know, just try something new,” he revealed. “See if I could get more out of a label situation.”

In 2022 alone, YoungBoy blessed the masses with the well-received solo efforts The Last Slimeto, Colors, Realer 2, 3800 Degrees, Lost Files, and Ma’ I Got A Family. He also teamed up with DaBaby and Quando Rondo for Better Than You and 3860, respectively.

Press play on NBA YoungBoy‘s “Next” video below. Given his level of musical output, fans can probably expect the aforementioned Don’t Try This At Home to arrive very soon.