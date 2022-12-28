Last Friday (Dec. 23), NBA YoungBoy blessed the masses with a new project titled Lost Files, which consists of 21 dope cuts for fans to enjoy. The album boasts production from DMAC, Aye E Go Krazy, GT, Wild Yella, Earl on the Beat, Kilo Keys, Yung Lan, and more.

Lost Files begins with the Abby “Samir” Urbina-backed “HTAFL,” a song that was first heard back in 2018. The emotionally charged offering sees the Baton Rouge star opening up about a former flame:

“When it all come down, I been here for too long, yeah, and I still can’t believe that I done moved on, yeah, ain’t no sign of love, it done ran away without no trace, I ain’t for you no more, you ain’t gotta come back, it’s too late, I put my life on the line, I ain’t never give a f**k what no anybody had to say, and if them people try to come and pick me up, tell them b**ches ‘fore they come in here, I’m blowin’ out my brains, ’cause I don’t know how I ever let pride come in here and catch me slippin’…”

Back in November, YoungBoy announced that he would soon be liberating a new album titled Black. In a social media clip, he provided viewers with a taste of what can be expected while stating that the forthcoming release — which is now said to be titled I Rest My Case — should be making landfall at the top of next month:

“My next album named Black, dropping this January, just wait and hate until. If you just listen to what I’m saying, [you’ll] hear I ain’t promoting violence, stupid f**k… it’s either you goin’ follow or stay [the f**k] out my way.”

Press play on Lost Files below.