Without a doubt, NBA YoungBoy is one of the most consistent rappers to ever live — and he is only 23 years old. He probably has the most luckiest fan base in the history of rap due to the amount of music he drops off at the high rate he does. Some may see it as a bad thing, but one thing YB is not going to do is leave his fans hungry. That is a trait that is quite admirable and should not be overlooked by any means. It did not take the “Broken Hearted” rapper to bring the new year in the right way and today (Jan. 6) his new I Rest My Case album has seen the light of day.

NBA YOUNGBOY IS THE 🐐 — COSTA ☆ (@CostaKentrell) January 1, 2023

YoungBoy is showing no signs of slowing down with this latest release and judging from the looks of it, he does not plan on taking his foot off the gas any time soon. I Rest My Case serves as his first official LP since he signed to Motown Records in October. Just last year, YoungBoy debuted six projects on the chart — five solo endeavors and one collaborative set with DaBaby (Better Than You). He has charted four top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 in 2022 — more top 10’s than any other act that year — and has released four projects in the past two months: The Last Slimeto, Realer 2, 3800 Degrees and Ma I Got A Family.

Equipped with 19 records, NBA YoungBoy tackles this one solo and without a doubt sets the right tone for the fans worldwide. Rest assured that this will not be the last time we hear from YB musically this year. Press play on I Rest My Case now.