Next month, Logic will unveil his new LP, College Park, a 17-song body of work led by the Lucy Rose-assisted “Wake Up.” Yesterday (Jan. 23), the Maryland emcee decided to release a video that shows him freestyling in his $325,000 Mercedes-Maybach sedan. With 6ix providing the sounds next to him, Logic can be heard rapping about his past life and well-known lyrical abilities:

“If I had a had a penny for my thoughts, then I’d be Elon Musk, rappin’ from dawn ’til dusk, you know in Dilla we trust, the hits never went to my head, I was never concussed, givin’ no f**ks, bumpin’ Busta Genеsis, waitin’ for the first of the month and all of its benеfits, life been a b**ch, chillin’ with Mad Eleven, tryna get richer, rather get richer, f**k the paper talkin’, bigger picture, comin’ to get ya, now let me hit ya wit’ that throwback…”

College Park will be Logic’s first official offering since parting ways with Def Jam Records. His latest project under that label, Vinyl Days, made landfall last year with 30 songs and appearances from Action Bronson, Blu, Curren$y, Russ, Wiz Khalifa, Royce da 5’9″, The Game, RZA, DJ Premier, and more. Since then, he liberated his first instrumental offering, PEANUTS, which showcased his skills as a producer.

In an interview with NPR, Logic opened up about becoming an independent artist and his future intentions from a musical standpoint:

“I would rather have amassed the financial stability that I have, take a U-turn, and make music that maybe isn’t so popular and take a quote/unquote ‘dive’ in my career — to go out on a stage happy and proud of what I’m doing. I’d rather be hated for who I am than loved for who I’m not.”

Press play on Logic‘s “Maybach Music” clip below.