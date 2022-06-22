It hasn’t even been a full week since the release of Vinyl Days and Logic is already promising his fans more music. Taking to Instagram, the Maryland rapper announced that he would be unloading a free album with demo recordings from 2006, long before he liberated his debut studio LP Under Pressure almost a decade later:

“2006 demo…. I’m not sure when but I’m dropping a free album of my earliest recordings from 2006 just for the fans!”

Vinyl Days marks both Logic‘s seventh studio LP and an official return to wax following his self-imposed retirement. The project contains a whopping 30 songs — including several skits — along with contributions from Action Bronson, Curren$y, Russ, Wiz Khalifa, Royce da 5’9″, RZA, AZ, DJ Premier, and more. According to Hits Daily Double, Vinyl Days is projected to sell 28,000 album equivalent units during its initial rollout, of which 12,000 of those units are expected to be from pure sales.

Prior to Vinyl Days‘ arrival, Logic had fans excited about a joint effort with the legendary Madlib. Said to be titled Madgic, the mythical body of work was teased with singles like “Mars Only pt. 3,” “Raddest Dad,” and “Mafia Music.” During a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, he explained the reason for the album’s delay:

“We did that in a weekend and Egon sent me basically every Madlib beat that he’s ever done … This is a year ago. Madlib comes over and he’s like, ‘Yo, Bobby, this is crazy … There’s just one thing … I don’t remember any of these fucking samples.’ He’s like, ‘We can’t clear it. I was on mushrooms 15 years ago when I made this beat. I don’t know.‘”

Check out Logic‘s post in regards to his album of demos below. Hopefully, he’ll come up with a concrete date for that sooner than later.