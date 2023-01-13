Photo: Cover art for Logic’s “Wake Up” single
By Regina Cho
  /  01.13.2023

On Feb. 24, Logic is set to unveil his College Park album, his first project release as an independent artist. Today (Jan. 13), the DMV-raised emcee drops off the lead single from the forthcoming body of work. Titled “Wake Up,” the track features production by 6ix and a feature from Lucy Rose, who provides an outro narration that reminisces about Logic’s upbringing in Maryland. On the song, he spits about his journey in regards to navigating life’s struggles:

“Every day wake up, every day wake up, every day wake up, can’t get enough, no, I can’t get enough/ Took another route, throw another, had a gat in my hand, but I didn’t wanna be that man/ Look in the mirror, couldn’t see that man, pick up the pen, never stick up to men/ Only pick up the stick if I need to defend, if I did it back then, might’ve dropped dead/ Know a n***a do a lot ’cause he a hothead, I took a ride through my city the other day”

Logic’s last full-length release was 2022’s Vinyl days, which marked both his seventh studio LP and his official return following “retirement.” The boasted appearances from Action Bronson, Curren$y, Russ, Wiz Khalifa, Royce da 5’9″, RZA, AZ, DJ Premier, and more across 30 tracks.

In a recent interview, the Under Pressure rapper provided fans with an update about how he’s approaching criticism from now on. “At the end of the day, I refuse to be a slave to people’s opinions,” he said. “And that doesn’t mean that I’m not human. I’m an artist and a human being. I want to be loved by everybody. That’s completely unrealistic. That’s not going to happen.”

Be sure to press play on Logic’s brand new “Wake Up” single down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

PARTYNEXTDOOR marks his return with "Her Old Friends"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.13.2023

Gucci Mane and Kodak Black reunite for "King Snipe"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.13.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Logic
Rap
Singles

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

PARTYNEXTDOOR marks his return with "Her Old Friends"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.13.2023

Gucci Mane and Kodak Black reunite for "King Snipe"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.13.2023
View More