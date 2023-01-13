On Feb. 24, Logic is set to unveil his College Park album, his first project release as an independent artist. Today (Jan. 13), the DMV-raised emcee drops off the lead single from the forthcoming body of work. Titled “Wake Up,” the track features production by 6ix and a feature from Lucy Rose, who provides an outro narration that reminisces about Logic’s upbringing in Maryland. On the song, he spits about his journey in regards to navigating life’s struggles:

“Every day wake up, every day wake up, every day wake up, can’t get enough, no, I can’t get enough/ Took another route, throw another, had a gat in my hand, but I didn’t wanna be that man/ Look in the mirror, couldn’t see that man, pick up the pen, never stick up to men/ Only pick up the stick if I need to defend, if I did it back then, might’ve dropped dead/ Know a n***a do a lot ’cause he a hothead, I took a ride through my city the other day”

Logic’s last full-length release was 2022’s Vinyl days, which marked both his seventh studio LP and his official return following “retirement.” The boasted appearances from Action Bronson, Curren$y, Russ, Wiz Khalifa, Royce da 5’9″, RZA, AZ, DJ Premier, and more across 30 tracks.

In a recent interview, the Under Pressure rapper provided fans with an update about how he’s approaching criticism from now on. “At the end of the day, I refuse to be a slave to people’s opinions,” he said. “And that doesn’t mean that I’m not human. I’m an artist and a human being. I want to be loved by everybody. That’s completely unrealistic. That’s not going to happen.”

Be sure to press play on Logic’s brand new “Wake Up” single down below.