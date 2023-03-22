Photo: Erika Goldring/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

On Tuesday (March 21), NBA YoungBoy took to Twitter to announce the official release date for his forthcoming album, Don’t Try This At Home. The project will consist of 33 songs and is led by viral singles like “Demon Party,” “Murder Man,” and “NEXT.” Don’t Try This At Home will be the second full-length effort from YoungBoy and Motown Record following last January’s I Rest My Case.

In his aforementioned tweet, fans can see an image of YoungBoy on top of the the F.G. Clark Activity Center in Baton Rouge, a venue best known for hosting Southern University’s Jaguars basketball team. The image is somewhat reminiscent of the artwork for Drake’s Views, which put the Canadian star atop Toronto’s iconic CN Tower.

During a recent sit-down with “Rap Radar Podcast” (above), YoungBoy opening up about his intention to change his music’s subject matter.

“I feel very wrong about a lot of things,” he said. “How many kids of people have got in a car or put this s**t in their ears and actually went and hurt someone?”

While he’s unable to fix past mistakes, YoungBoy is more than determined to show his fans that he’s an evolved man who has no plans on regressing. “What if they don’t like me now? I’m not changing. I will not be provoked, I will not be broken, and I’m not going back to who I used to be. Accept it or not… I ain’t going back,” he declared.

The rapper also revealed that he’s expanded his Christian faith by connecting with Mormons during his stay in Utah. “I wanted help very badly. I needed a friend. And it hit me… It was just cool to see someone with a different mindset that had nothing to do with business or money,” he added.

Check out NBA YoungBoy‘s post about Don’t Try This At Home below. The project makes landfall April 21.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

BlueBucksClan share their take on Drake's "Jumbotron S**t Poppin"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist recruit Big Sean for "Palisades, CA"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

Hit-Boy and Nas team up for new "The Tide" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Dyson Alexander delivers cinematic visual for "Wayback"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls among artists featured in Hulu's "RapCaviar Presents" trailer

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

J. Cole reveals how smoking at 6 years old caused him to turn his life around

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

JID adds several dates to European leg of his "Forever And A Day Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

EST Gee is "THE ONE & ONLY" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Doja Cat pens 'Hellmouth' for 4th studio album title

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Usher stopped his Las Vegas show to give Queen Latifah flowers and a birthday gift

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.21.2023

Cardi B scores another legal win as defamation case victory is upheld by appeals court

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.21.2023

Youngs Teflon recruits Wretch 32 and Tiny Boost for "Detergent"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Kali has men in different "Area Codes" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Doja Cat tells fans she's recovering after undergoing cosmetic surgery

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023

Check out Young Dolph's new "Love For The Streets" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
NBA YoungBoy
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

BlueBucksClan share their take on Drake's "Jumbotron S**t Poppin"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist recruit Big Sean for "Palisades, CA"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

Hit-Boy and Nas team up for new "The Tide" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Dyson Alexander delivers cinematic visual for "Wayback"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls among artists featured in Hulu's "RapCaviar Presents" trailer

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

J. Cole reveals how smoking at 6 years old caused him to turn his life around

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

JID adds several dates to European leg of his "Forever And A Day Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

EST Gee is "THE ONE & ONLY" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Doja Cat pens 'Hellmouth' for 4th studio album title

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Usher stopped his Las Vegas show to give Queen Latifah flowers and a birthday gift

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.21.2023

Cardi B scores another legal win as defamation case victory is upheld by appeals court

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.21.2023

Youngs Teflon recruits Wretch 32 and Tiny Boost for "Detergent"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Kali has men in different "Area Codes" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Doja Cat tells fans she's recovering after undergoing cosmetic surgery

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023

Check out Young Dolph's new "Love For The Streets" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More