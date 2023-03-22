On Tuesday (March 21), NBA YoungBoy took to Twitter to announce the official release date for his forthcoming album, Don’t Try This At Home. The project will consist of 33 songs and is led by viral singles like “Demon Party,” “Murder Man,” and “NEXT.” Don’t Try This At Home will be the second full-length effort from YoungBoy and Motown Record following last January’s I Rest My Case.

In his aforementioned tweet, fans can see an image of YoungBoy on top of the the F.G. Clark Activity Center in Baton Rouge, a venue best known for hosting Southern University’s Jaguars basketball team. The image is somewhat reminiscent of the artwork for Drake’s Views, which put the Canadian star atop Toronto’s iconic CN Tower.

During a recent sit-down with “Rap Radar Podcast” (above), YoungBoy opening up about his intention to change his music’s subject matter.

“I feel very wrong about a lot of things,” he said. “How many kids of people have got in a car or put this s**t in their ears and actually went and hurt someone?”

While he’s unable to fix past mistakes, YoungBoy is more than determined to show his fans that he’s an evolved man who has no plans on regressing. “What if they don’t like me now? I’m not changing. I will not be provoked, I will not be broken, and I’m not going back to who I used to be. Accept it or not… I ain’t going back,” he declared.

The rapper also revealed that he’s expanded his Christian faith by connecting with Mormons during his stay in Utah. “I wanted help very badly. I needed a friend. And it hit me… It was just cool to see someone with a different mindset that had nothing to do with business or money,” he added.

Check out NBA YoungBoy‘s post about Don’t Try This At Home below. The project makes landfall April 21.