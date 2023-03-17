Photo: Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.17.2023

NBA YoungBoy broke out onto the hip hop scene in Baton Rouge when he was just 15 years old. His debut album, Until Death Call My Name, arrived in 2018, and he’s dropped an album nearly every year since then, most recently kicking off 2023 with the release of his fifth LP, I Rest My Case, on Jan. 6.

YoungBoy is eager to get back to the city he holds closest to his heart. Yesterday (March 16), the “Demon Party” MC took to Instagram to share some potential plans for his grand return to Baton Rouge. “We innocent, just patiently waiting for that call,” he wrote. He was found not guilty of a federal weapons charge last July. “We gone have a parade in my city,” he added of his eventual homecoming, leading to excited comments from local fans eager to attend.

YoungBoy has had a lot of time to think while away from home. Speaking to Billboard last month, he admitted that while his music is therapeutic for him, he’s put greater consideration into the content that he releases for the world to hear.

“I think about how many lives I actually am responsible for when it comes to my music,” he confessed. “How many girls I got feeling like if you don’t go about a situation that your boyfriend’s bringing on you in his way, you’re wrong? How many people have put this s**t in their ears and actually went and hurt someone? Or how many kids felt like they needed to tote a gun and walked out the house and toted it the wrong way? Now he’s fixing to sit there and do years of his life that he can’t get back.”

