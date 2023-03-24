Black love is in the air all year round. On March 16, Peacock brought their new dating show, “Queens Court,” to the forefront with Tamar Braxton, Nivea, and Evelyn Lozada as their leading ladies, along with 21 bachelors who entered the house vying for their love and affection. There was a great representation of healthy love and marriage, as Rodney and Holly Robinson Peete served as hosts for the series and guides for the ladies in their quest for real partnership.

In a fun conversation with REVOLT, the Peetes talked about the perfect love song to describe “Queens Court” and the biggest challenge they’ve faced in their marriage. They also offered some advice to the younger couples in Hollywood. Check out the exclusive interview below.

What was one of the biggest challenges you faced in your marriage that made you stronger?

Holly Robinson Peete: Great question – I would say our son’s autism diagnosis as it kicked us into reality, and we had just birthed a set of twins. We were rookie parents and didn’t know anything about autism, so it was hard with no information. There wasn’t another Holly and Rodney out there talking about autism, so we had no resources. Rodney was in denial, and I was on overdrive, so it was a challenge, but luckily, we figured it out.

Rodney Peete: In that situation, when you get the diagnosis, both parents have to be on the same page, and I was dragging my feet to get on board, which caused a significant strain in our relationship.

For the young couples reading, can you elaborate on what love should feel like?

Holly: Love should feel safe and comfortable, and there shouldn’t be any pressure. You should feel comfortable being your authentic self. Love is patient and kind — if you can’t check off those boxes, this isn’t the best situation for you, and it doesn’t end well. I’ve seen some of that toxicity, and what I don’t like, especially on social media, is people cling to it, and it’s a popcorn moment to an extent. We should not celebrate this or find it “juicy.” If it’s dysfunctional, we shouldn’t want anything like that out there or the idea of [that’s] what love should be because that ain’t it.

For any fella looking to settle down with a woman, what’s the best way he can reassure her and show he values their relationship?

Rodney: Be honest with her. The more you share your feelings about yourself and her, the more reassured she’ll be. No communication will push her further away. Never leave her wondering what you’re thinking about when it comes to the relationship — it’s important to reaffirm the relationship with your partner.

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, Holly, what advice would you share with young ladies on how to practice self-love?

Holly: Every morning when you wake up, set an intention for that day – we don’t need New Year’s resolutions, but set aside your goals, intentions, and time to love yourself. It can be listening to an app, affirmations or meditation, or just a moment of self-affirmation and love daily. That’s the key to self-worth and self-love.

As a woman in your 50s, what’s one thing you know now that you wish you knew in your 20s?

Holly: I would say four words: It’s not that deep. The things we stressed over that were so “world-shattering” were not that deep, but it’s hard to see when you’re younger. Also, give yourself a break and cut yourself some slack — we’re demanding of ourselves. Give yourself a pat on the back or a hug because you’re doing your best.

What’s the perfect love song to describe your marriage?

Both: “Love Ballad” by L.T.D. featuring Jeffrey Osborne (laughs).

And how about for the show?

Holly: I would say the entire album of RENAISSANCE by Beyoncé. The album had just dropped, so all summer long, we were jamming to those songs.

Rodney: I would say RENAISSANCE mixed in with some Silk Sonic.