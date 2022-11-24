Back in March, Doechii stormed onto the music scene with hit singles like “Persuasive” and “Crazy” after Top Dawg Entertainment announced her as the newest name on their roster. She then followed up those efforts with her she / her / black b**ch EP, containing five tracks and collaborations with Rico Nasty, Jst Ray, and SZA, the last of whom hopped on a highly anticipated remix of “Persuasive.”

Last month, Doechii circled back to treat fans with her latest single “Stressed.” She originally debuted the track on an episode of “COLORS,” a Berlin-based show that has highlighted other talented artists including Phabo, Oxlade, Ravyn Lenae, JID, and plenty more. Earlier this week, she shared a stellar new performance of the song, made possible by Billboard and Honda. In the new rendition, Doechii delivered her bars to the sound of a live band:

“I must be lost in my regrets, I must be down, I must be stressed/ I’ve got like 13 years of age that I ain’t still got off my chest, it must be so much more to life, if I had diamonds and baguettes/ I must be stupid, f**king shaded, must be down, I must be stressed, I must be/ Cooler than glaciers, I’m straight as the lines on my paper, I must be/ Out of my nature, put that on my Lord and my Savior, I must be”

“Only do s**t if my heart’s in it,” she wrote on Instagram about the release. “Thank you to the incredible production team for bringing my swamp dreams to life and my glam team for another iconic performance look I love y’all! Check out my Billboard Honda performance on my YouTube channel now.”

Be sure to press play on Doechii’s new live performance of “Stressed” below.