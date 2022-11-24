Photo: Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  11.24.2022

Back in March, Doechii stormed onto the music scene with hit singles like “Persuasive” and “Crazy” after Top Dawg Entertainment announced her as the newest name on their roster. She then followed up those efforts with her she / her / black b**ch EP, containing five tracks and collaborations with Rico Nasty, Jst Ray, and SZA, the last of whom hopped on a highly anticipated remix of “Persuasive.”

Last month, Doechii circled back to treat fans with her latest single “Stressed.” She originally debuted the track on an episode of “COLORS,” a Berlin-based show that has highlighted other talented artists including Phabo, Oxlade, Ravyn Lenae, JID, and plenty more. Earlier this week, she shared a stellar new performance of the song, made possible by Billboard and Honda. In the new rendition, Doechii delivered her bars to the sound of a live band:

“I must be lost in my regrets, I must be down, I must be stressed/ I’ve got like 13 years of age that I ain’t still got off my chest, it must be so much more to life, if I had diamonds and baguettes/ I must be stupid, f**king shaded, must be down, I must be stressed, I must be/ Cooler than glaciers, I’m straight as the lines on my paper, I must be/ Out of my nature, put that on my Lord and my Savior, I must be”

“Only do s**t if my heart’s in it,” she wrote on Instagram about the release. “Thank you to the incredible production team for bringing my swamp dreams to life and my glam team for another iconic performance look I love y’all! Check out my Billboard Honda performance on my YouTube channel now.”

Be sure to press play on Doechii’s new live performance of “Stressed” below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Doechii
Performances

Trending
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Jack White and Lorenzo Lewis on uncensored music, The Confess Project and more | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

On an all-new “Love & Respect with Killer Mike,” Jack White talks uncensored artistry while ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.17.2022
Game Cave

Morris Brown College (Makeover Edition) | 'Game Cave' presented by McDonald's

In a brand new episode of our series “Game Cave,” we pull up to Morris ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.21.2022
Interest

McDonald's and REVOLT team up to update Morris Brown's eSports lab

As of today, The Ronald Floyd Thomas Center for eSports and Innovation at Morris Brown ...
By Shea Peters
  /  11.21.2022
News

Florida parents outraged after school allows students with sodomy accusations to return

“I had questions about it, and my children expressed to me that they did not ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  11.21.2022
View More