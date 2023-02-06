Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  02.06.2023

Yesterday (Feb. 5), the Recording Academy invited stars from all over the globe to celebrate music’s biggest night at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Beyoncé made headlines by breaking the record for most Grammy wins ever in history with 32 total victories. Last night, the Houston superstar took home awards for “CUFF IT” as Best R&B Song, “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” as Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance, RENAISSANCE as Best Dance/Electronica Album, and “BREAK MY SOUL” as Best Dance Recording.

Just as the night was coming to a close, veteran journalist Elliott Wilson shared that he had something special dropping in the morning. “I have an exclusive interview with JAY-Z and DJ Khaled. Only on TIDAL,” he wrote on Twitter. As promised, he shared the conversation earlier today (Feb. 6). During the interview, which was conducted on Feb. 1, Hov touched on several topics, including working on DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID” record, his thoughts about the Grammys overall, and more.

The legendary New York rapper also delved into why he felt Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE deserved to win Album of the Year. “Look what it’s done to the culture. Look how the energy of the world moved,” he said. “They play her whole album in the club. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that. The whole entire joint — like, everything?! Every remix is amazing. Everyone’s inspired. It has inspired the world. Every remix is better than the other one. From anybody, we’re just finding these joints out in the street.”

“When it just inspires creativity, that’s an album,” the 4:44 emcee concluded on the matter. “That has to be Album of the Year. It has to be.”

The win wound up going to Harry Styles for his Harry’s House project, which housed his “As It Was” hit. Other artists who were up for the same category were Lizzo, Bad Bunny, ABBA, Adele, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, and Kendrick Lamar.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

JAY-Z says "God Did" Grammy performance was "for hip hop"

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 21 best dressed celebrities at the 2023 Grammys

By Legendary Lade
  /  02.06.2023

DMX's daughter to release docuseries promoting drug addiction awareness

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

DJ Drama says Pusha T's Gangsta Grillz mixtape might win a Grammy

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

Tink speaks on "Toxic" love in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.06.2023

Over 2,000 killed in massive Turkey and Syria earthquake

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

Funk Flex issues apology to Wu-Tang Clan for past beef

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

Angel recruits IQ and Haile for "No Games" single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023

Beyoncé fans slam Grammys for 'Renaissance' Album of the Year snub

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

The first teaser for Jack Harlow-led 'White Men Can't Jump' remake has arrived

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023

Grammys honor The Supremes, Slick Rick, Bobby McFerrin and more with Lifetime Achievement Award

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.06.2023

DJ Khaled brings out JAY-Z and more for "GOD DID" performance at 2023 Grammys

By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2023

Dr. Dre receives inaugural Global Impact Award at 2023 Grammys

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.05.2023

Twitter reacts to Gangsta Boo's omission from 2023 Grammys "In Memoriam" segment

By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2023

Curated by Questlove, the 2023 Grammys hip hop tribute was one for the ages

By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Award Shows
Beyonce
Grammys
JAY-Z
News
Pop
R&B

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

JAY-Z says "God Did" Grammy performance was "for hip hop"

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 21 best dressed celebrities at the 2023 Grammys

By Legendary Lade
  /  02.06.2023

DMX's daughter to release docuseries promoting drug addiction awareness

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

DJ Drama says Pusha T's Gangsta Grillz mixtape might win a Grammy

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

Tink speaks on "Toxic" love in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.06.2023

Over 2,000 killed in massive Turkey and Syria earthquake

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

Funk Flex issues apology to Wu-Tang Clan for past beef

By DJ First Class
  /  02.06.2023

Angel recruits IQ and Haile for "No Games" single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023

Beyoncé fans slam Grammys for 'Renaissance' Album of the Year snub

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023

The first teaser for Jack Harlow-led 'White Men Can't Jump' remake has arrived

By Jon Powell
  /  02.06.2023

Grammys honor The Supremes, Slick Rick, Bobby McFerrin and more with Lifetime Achievement Award

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.06.2023

DJ Khaled brings out JAY-Z and more for "GOD DID" performance at 2023 Grammys

By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2023

Dr. Dre receives inaugural Global Impact Award at 2023 Grammys

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.05.2023

Twitter reacts to Gangsta Boo's omission from 2023 Grammys "In Memoriam" segment

By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2023

Curated by Questlove, the 2023 Grammys hip hop tribute was one for the ages

By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2023
View More

Trending
News

Curated by Questlove, the 2023 Grammys hip hop tribute was one for the ages

The 50th-anniversary celebration saw appearances from Run-DMC, Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, and more.
By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2023
Social Justice

Seventh Memphis officer relieved of duty in Tyre Nichols case

The Tyre Nichols case is ongoing and more details are expected “in the coming days,” ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023
News

JAY-Z and Bacardi officially end multibillion-dollar legal battle

“I am excited to renew this partnership with Bacardi,” the rap mogul said in a ...
By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023
Drink Champs

T.I. talks snitching on his dead cousin: "Ain’t nobody worrying about that s**t"

The cast of ‘Fear’ dropped by for this week’s “Drink Champs” episode, and T.I. cleared ...
By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.04.2023
View More