Yesterday (Feb. 5), the Recording Academy invited stars from all over the globe to celebrate music’s biggest night at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Beyoncé made headlines by breaking the record for most Grammy wins ever in history with 32 total victories. Last night, the Houston superstar took home awards for “CUFF IT” as Best R&B Song, “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” as Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance, RENAISSANCE as Best Dance/Electronica Album, and “BREAK MY SOUL” as Best Dance Recording.

Just as the night was coming to a close, veteran journalist Elliott Wilson shared that he had something special dropping in the morning. “I have an exclusive interview with JAY-Z and DJ Khaled. Only on TIDAL,” he wrote on Twitter. As promised, he shared the conversation earlier today (Feb. 6). During the interview, which was conducted on Feb. 1, Hov touched on several topics, including working on DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID” record, his thoughts about the Grammys overall, and more.

The legendary New York rapper also delved into why he felt Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE deserved to win Album of the Year. “Look what it’s done to the culture. Look how the energy of the world moved,” he said. “They play her whole album in the club. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that. The whole entire joint — like, everything?! Every remix is amazing. Everyone’s inspired. It has inspired the world. Every remix is better than the other one. From anybody, we’re just finding these joints out in the street.”

“When it just inspires creativity, that’s an album,” the 4:44 emcee concluded on the matter. “That has to be Album of the Year. It has to be.”

The win wound up going to Harry Styles for his Harry’s House project, which housed his “As It Was” hit. Other artists who were up for the same category were Lizzo, Bad Bunny, ABBA, Adele, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, and Kendrick Lamar.