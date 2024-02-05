Today (Feb. 5), Billboard revealed that Megan Thee Stallion‘s latest single, “HISS,” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. According to the publication, the LilJuMadeDaBeat, Bankroll Got It and Shawn “Source” Jarrett-produced effort earned 29.2 million first-week streams, 2.9 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 104,000 downloads from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1.

While she doesn’t mention any names on the song, Megan’s hard-hitting chart-topper is full of shots aimed at a variety of individuals.

“I feel like Mariah Carey, got these n**gas so obsessed, my p**sy so famous, might get managed by Kris Jenner next, he can’t move on, can’t let it go, he hooked, nose full of that Tina Snow, and since n**gas need Megan help to make money, b**ch, come be my h**, all of you b**ches is weak, on the Bible, talkin’ s**t from where no one can find you, I can never be judged by a b**ch that was dancin’, makin’ R. Kelly go viral…”

As REVOLT previously reported, the Houston talent explained the meaning behind the fiery track on a phone call with “The Breakfast Club.” “It’s for these b**ches and h**s, b**ches and h**s alike, men or women,” she said. “Every time one of these motherf**kers uses Megan Thee Stallion’s name, they get 24 hours of attention.”

She continued, “Basically, I understand what y’all doing, and I want y’all to get up off me. Use something else. Do something different. Use another tactic. This one getting old.” When Charlamagne tha God pressed Megan about the song’s potential targets, she added, “I’m saying, a hit dog gon’ holler. That’s it. Whoever feel it, feel it.”

For those that missed it, you can press play on the visual for “HISS” here.