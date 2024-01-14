Charlamagne Tha God trolls NBA Youngboy with response to "Donkey of the Day" diss record
Charlamagne took issue with the rapper after he admitted to not being big on fatherhood in a recent interview on “The Bootleg Kev Podcast.”
Charlamagne Tha God struck a nerve when he labeled NBA Youngboy “Donkey of the Day” last week, and now, after being called out in the 24-year-old’s diss record, he has more to say.
The longtime radio personality took issue with the rapper after he admitted to not being big on fatherhood in a recent interview on “The Bootleg Kev Podcast.” The Louisiana native has 11 children, some of whom were seen with him at his Utah home during the interview. On the Jan. 11 episode of “The Breakfast Club,” Charlamagne expressed his disappointment in Youngboy’s candid remarks.
“So many of us come from broken homes… What bothers me about statements like this is NBA Youngboy talks that gangsta talk in his records. Not only does he talk that gangsta talk, he talks that big money talk, and in the words of JAY-Z, ‘A man who don’t take care of his family can’t be rich.’ So don’t talk money talk to me if you not big on fatherhood… Why do you have 11 children? You know, does it take 11 children to get to the point [of saying] you’re not big on fatherhood?”
The young artist hit back at Charlamagne’s disapproval of his honesty when he rapped, “Pull up on me n**ga and talk to me face to face/ So I can bat you in yo s**t and hit you with this Drac’,” on “Act A Donkey,” a record aimed at dogging the radio host and the rapper’s haters.
However, the Radio Hall of Fame inductee is unbothered by the diss. On Instagram, he shared a clip of the related music video and wrote, “He got real live donkeys in the video. Easy win for YB for owning livestock. The cost of livestock, like cows, horses, and pigs, can be deducted on your taxes. Food to feed livestock on the farm is considered tax-deductible too. Very smart.”
The two-time author also shared snippets of South Carolina rapper Lil Boss’ verse on Nofumbleogee’s 2018 track “Ack a Donkey.” “YB and LB should connect and do a remix for both records. We thank God for it all!!! Let’s discuss…” leaving most to interpret his post as another way of trolling Youngboy.
