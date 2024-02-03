Megan Thee Stallion marks new chapter with Warner Music Group deal and ownership of her masters and publishing
The start of 2024 is supercharged for Megan Thee Stallion as she continues to make her mark in the industry with a new distribution deal and her independence on lock.
Megan Thee Stallion is in a position, with the backing of a major entity, to set a new precedent for artists taking the independent route with their music careers. On Friday (Feb. 2), she officially announced her new distribution deal with Warner Music Group, a feat that was achieved only three months after severing ties with her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment.
It was first reported that the deal was within striking distance in December. The partnership will provide the Houston native with global marketing and distribution services. In a social media post, Megan wrote, “Thank you, GOD. Hotties, today [HISTORY] was made! Today, I signed a distribution deal with my new family, [Warner Music Group], where I maintain my independence as an artist and OWN MY MASTERS AND PUBLISHING.”
The three-time Grammy Award winner continued, “This is the first deal of its kind! I hope artists still on the come up or even artists who are already established never get discouraged by all the obstacles that come with this industry! Even with all the odds against me, I fought for myself, the hotties fought for me and Roc Nation fought for me! I’m forever grateful! Let’s really keep running it up, hotties!” As an independent artist, her music will be released through Hot Girl Productions, an entertainment entity she founded.
Megan wrapped up her celebratory message by acknowledging her late mother. “Shout out to Mama Holly. I know she’s guiding me through all [of] this.” The 28-year-old’s mother passed away in 2019 after a battle with brain cancer.
Thank you GOD 🙏🏽 Hotties today HISSTORY was made !!! Today I signed a distribution deal with my new family @warnermusic where I maintain my INDEPENDENCE as an artist anddd OWN MY MASTERS AND PUBLISHING 🔥🔥🔥🔥 This is thee first deal of its kind !!! I hope artist still on the… pic.twitter.com/LkFI8Vdry6— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) February 2, 2024
Three years ago, while accepting the Glamour Woman of the Year Award, she reflected on her mother’s impact. “A lot of people don’t know that my mom, Holly, was a rapper. She called herself Holly-wood, and she commanded every room she walked in because her presence was just larger than life. She was fearless and proud, and fought through the struggle to be heard and respected. She had no advantages, she [sought] no shortcuts, and every bit of my core values and determination come from her,” she said.
Earlier this week, Megan announced the “Hot Girl Summer Tour” and her plans to release a new album. She released her first single, “Cobra,” in November and followed up with “HISS” in late January. The latter lyrical effort topped a number of Apple Music charts and, according to Chart Data, is on track to being the biggest-selling record of the year thus far.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
JAY-Z’s studio albums ranked
Check out JT's new visual for "Sideways"
Check out Ocean x KungFu's 'WGFU' project
ScHoolboy Q shares trailer for 'Blue Lips' LP
Kevin Gates unveils new visual for "Super General 2"
Trending
Social Impact Award | 'Bet on Black'
On this season of “Bet on Black,” three businesses walked away with a Social Impact Award from REVOLT and Target. Watch to learn more about their commitment to community and why the judges were so impressed.
Hometown Heroes: Edward Buckles
REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the Black everyday community heroes fueling community progress nationwide through a limited series, Hometown Heroes.
This episode features Edward Buckles, Jr., an award-winning filmmaker, director, producer, and son of New Orleans. His production company, House of the Young Ent. is a beacon in the New Orleans’ arts community and empowers the next generation of filmmakers to chase their dreams through training and mentorships.
Hometown Heroes: GET UP N RIDE NOLA
REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the everyday Black community heroes fueling progress nationwide through a limited series, “Hometown Heroes.”
GET UP N RIDE NOLA, was created in 2015 by Blake Owens, Nick Reed, and Sinnidra Taylor. Within weeks, their Tuesday social ride grew by the hundreds and changed the culture in the city of New Orleans. Through their partnership with YEP, the initiative also teaches kids how to build and repair bikes to offer them an opportunity to stay out of the streets and learn a new skill.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023
Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?
17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered
Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.
11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s
Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion.
13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him
Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.
10 rappers who are good singers
Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.
15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s
The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.
12 artists we want albums from in 2024
The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year.
13 R&B singers who started in the church
Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.
REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more
REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.
Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?
Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!
10 rappers who have won awards for acting
Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.
The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?
“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?
9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts
Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.
Jelani Maraj, brother of Nicki Minaj, convicted in child rape case
Jelani Maraj is facing 15 years to life in prison.
"The Breakfast Club" is headed to BET and VH1: "Time to get cable"
The new series marks the first time BET will have daily programming in almost a decade.
What is Megan's Law?
REVOLT takes a look at the federal statute that has been referenced in Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj’s war on wax.
Fact Check | Black people commit the most murders in America?
Whether directly or indirectly, violence is often glorified and perceived to be an essential part of Black culture. The idea of “Black-on-Black” crime is a myth because the majority of all violent crime in the United States happens between people of the same race.