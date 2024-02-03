Megan Thee Stallion is in a position, with the backing of a major entity, to set a new precedent for artists taking the independent route with their music careers. On Friday (Feb. 2), she officially announced her new distribution deal with Warner Music Group, a feat that was achieved only three months after severing ties with her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment.

It was first reported that the deal was within striking distance in December. The partnership will provide the Houston native with global marketing and distribution services. In a social media post, Megan wrote, “Thank you, GOD. Hotties, today [HISTORY] was made! Today, I signed a distribution deal with my new family, [Warner Music Group], where I maintain my independence as an artist and OWN MY MASTERS AND PUBLISHING.”

The three-time Grammy Award winner continued, “This is the first deal of its kind! I hope artists still on the come up or even artists who are already established never get discouraged by all the obstacles that come with this industry! Even with all the odds against me, I fought for myself, the hotties fought for me and Roc Nation fought for me! I’m forever grateful! Let’s really keep running it up, hotties!” As an independent artist, her music will be released through Hot Girl Productions, an entertainment entity she founded.

Megan wrapped up her celebratory message by acknowledging her late mother. “Shout out to Mama Holly. I know she’s guiding me through all [of] this.” The 28-year-old’s mother passed away in 2019 after a battle with brain cancer.