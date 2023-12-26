“All I Want For Christmas Is You” was first released back in 1994 as part of Carey’s fourth studio LP, Merry Christmas, a collection of original recordings and covers of classics tailor-made for the big holiday. As REVOLT previously reported, that single gradually took on a life of its own and continues to be one of the R&B icon’s most popular songs within her massive catalog. Over the past few years, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” broke its own Spotify single-day streaming record — including in 2023, when it generated 23,701,697 streams on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24). The track, which Carey produced alongside Walter Afanasieff, also currently sits at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“When it first came out, it was more of a gradual thing,” Carey previously explained about the infectious number in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “It was popular, but it didn’t have what it has now. I feel like people have grown up with the song, and it’s become a part of people’s lives in terms of the way they celebrate the holidays. That makes me feel really proud as someone that loves Christmas so much.”