Plies jokes that he's tired of listening to Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You"
The rapper humorously complained about his mother’s holiday playlist.
On Christmas Day (Dec. 25), Plies decided to spend some time with his mother at her residence. While there, one particular song on her holiday playlist — Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” — appeared to be driving him up a wall.
“I’m at my motherf**kin’ momma house. You hear this?” he asked in a video shared on Instagram. “I’m sick of hearing this motherf**kin’ song, ma. Alright? I love motherf**kin’ Mariah just like everybody else love her. But ain’t no godd**n way you want me to believe this the only motherf**kin’ Christmas song Mariah Carey got. No motherf**kin’ way Mariah want nobody that motherf**kin’ bad. I swear to God, you play that motherf**kin’ song one mo’ time, I’ma take my motherf**kin’ a** home.”
“All I Want For Christmas Is You” was first released back in 1994 as part of Carey’s fourth studio LP, Merry Christmas, a collection of original recordings and covers of classics tailor-made for the big holiday. As REVOLT previously reported, that single gradually took on a life of its own and continues to be one of the R&B icon’s most popular songs within her massive catalog. Over the past few years, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” broke its own Spotify single-day streaming record — including in 2023, when it generated 23,701,697 streams on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24). The track, which Carey produced alongside Walter Afanasieff, also currently sits at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
“When it first came out, it was more of a gradual thing,” Carey previously explained about the infectious number in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “It was popular, but it didn’t have what it has now. I feel like people have grown up with the song, and it’s become a part of people’s lives in terms of the way they celebrate the holidays. That makes me feel really proud as someone that loves Christmas so much.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Lil Uzi Vert returns with "Red Moon" visual
13 top rap albums of 2023
12 ways Mariah Carey invented Christmas
Trending
This holiday season, Walmart has the perfect toy for every kid on your shopping list
Below, we highlight some of our favorite toy brands that are sure to put a smile on your kid’s face.
Check out these REVOLT-approved gifts for the beloved music fan in your life
Just in time for the holiday shopping rush, this gift guide is full of sure-fire presents for your favorite music lover.
Behind the scenes | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The three top finalists — Rey Sunshine, Juno Central, and Perception — weigh in on their experiences participating in the “Shoot Your Shot” competition. Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers
Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.
The Top 3 | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The Top 3 finalists perform on the REVOLT WORLD stage for the judges. Who will be crowned winner and take home the grand prize? Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Mogul made | 'Moguls In The Making'
REVOLT presents this special look back at the first five years of Ally’s Moguls in the Making program, an entrepreneurial competition celebrating HBCU students and their innovative, community-driven business ideas.
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
15 rap lyrics that unapologetically blast social injustice
From Tupac, Public Enemy, Lil Baby, Joey Badass, Queen Latifah and more, artists have always been extremely unapologetic when speaking about issues such as police brutality, political issues, gender equality and more.
Top 20 OG female rappers who made hip hop what it is today
Legend is the word that comes to mind when discussing the countless women who had enough courage to enter into the male-dominated hip hop industry and flip it on its head. From Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Gangsta Boo and more, check out our list of the top 20 female OG rappers who set the precedent!
11 Rihanna quotes that manifested her boss empire
The lesson Rihanna and her career journey teach is that if you really want to succeed at something, you must bet on yourself.
17 of Megan Thee Stallion's most motivational lyrics
The artist has remained remarkably consistent in her song lyrics about making money, telling off haters and feeling liberated since her debut.
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
8 athletes who reached billionaire status
From Tiger Woods to Michael Jordan and more, check out these men who are as active in business as they are in the field.
11 T-Pain lyrics to spit the perfect game
T-Pain has a way with the ladies. Take inspiration from 11 of his most flirtatious lyrics to level up your game.
8 athletes who played in multiple professional sports leagues
From Heisman winners in the NBA to Olympic gold medalists in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, we have compiled a list of those athletically gifted enough to achieve success at the highest level in multiple arenas.
Former kid rappers we loved: Where are they now?
From taking over the playground to dominating the rap game, many young artists have made music history. Check them out and where their journeys have taken them here!
27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions
The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!
11 best R&B boy bands of the '90s
From Boyz II Men, Jodeci, 112, Dru Hill, Blackstreet, and more, check out our list of 11 R&B boy bands that did the damn thing in the ’90s!