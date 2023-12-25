While Carey’s iconic track dominates the streaming world, it temporarily experienced a rare defeat on the charts. For a couple of weeks in December, Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” nabbed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, effectively pushing “All I Want for Christmas Is You” to No. 2 during that period. As Billboard explained earlier this month, the accomplishment marks the first time for Lee since 1960, with only the third holiday No. 1 in the chart’s history. The position was short-lived, however — Carey returned to the top of the Hot 100 last Monday (Dec. 18).

Back in 2021, REVOLT spoke to Carey after “All I Want for Christmas Is You” accumulated 1 billion streams.

“It’s an amazing thing, and I’m very thankful. I can’t believe this song I wrote so long ago when I first started,” she stated. “Christmas songs take a while to permeate the culture, you know what I mean? It’s an honor and honestly, it’s all because of my fans. Even people who aren’t necessarily my fans, they’re just like, ‘Whatever, we like that song.’ It’s a huge honor and I’m thankful for all of it. The billion streams, the diamond award, all of it.”