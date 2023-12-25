Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" single shatters Spotify record
The wildly popular track broke new ground on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24).
Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” single continues to break records almost 30 years after its release.
Today (Dec. 25), TMZ revealed that the holiday hit shattered the all-time record for the most Spotify streams in a single day — and it was all accomplished on Christmas Eve. On Sunday (Dec. 24), the Carey and Walter Afanasieff-produced offering generated 23,701,697 streams on the aforementioned platform, beating her own previous record of 21,273,357 streams on the same day. The outlet also noted that “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has been making consistent gains since 2020, when the figure was over 17.2 million.
While Carey’s iconic track dominates the streaming world, it temporarily experienced a rare defeat on the charts. For a couple of weeks in December, Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” nabbed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, effectively pushing “All I Want for Christmas Is You” to No. 2 during that period. As Billboard explained earlier this month, the accomplishment marks the first time for Lee since 1960, with only the third holiday No. 1 in the chart’s history. The position was short-lived, however — Carey returned to the top of the Hot 100 last Monday (Dec. 18).
Back in 2021, REVOLT spoke to Carey after “All I Want for Christmas Is You” accumulated 1 billion streams.
“It’s an amazing thing, and I’m very thankful. I can’t believe this song I wrote so long ago when I first started,” she stated. “Christmas songs take a while to permeate the culture, you know what I mean? It’s an honor and honestly, it’s all because of my fans. Even people who aren’t necessarily my fans, they’re just like, ‘Whatever, we like that song.’ It’s a huge honor and I’m thankful for all of it. The billion streams, the diamond award, all of it.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
12 ways Mariah Carey invented Christmas
Alicia Keys unveils powerful visual for "Lifeline"
10 rappers who are good singers
SZA says respect for her pen game trumps accolades
Trending
This holiday season, Walmart has the perfect toy for every kid on your shopping list
Below, we highlight some of our favorite toy brands that are sure to put a smile on your kid’s face.
Check out these REVOLT-approved gifts for the beloved music fan in your life
Just in time for the holiday shopping rush, this gift guide is full of sure-fire presents for your favorite music lover.
Behind the scenes | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The three top finalists — Rey Sunshine, Juno Central, and Perception — weigh in on their experiences participating in the “Shoot Your Shot” competition. Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers
Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.
Mogul made | 'Moguls In The Making'
REVOLT presents this special look back at the first five years of Ally’s Moguls in the Making program, an entrepreneurial competition celebrating HBCU students and their innovative, community-driven business ideas.
The Top 3 | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The Top 3 finalists perform on the REVOLT WORLD stage for the judges. Who will be crowned winner and take home the grand prize? Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Meet The Semifinalists | 'Shoot Your Shot'
Get to know our semifinalists a little better. Learn what motivated them to shoot their shot, as well as how they describe their personality, and sound.
Top 20 OG female rappers who made hip hop what it is today
Legend is the word that comes to mind when discussing the countless women who had enough courage to enter into the male-dominated hip hop industry and flip it on its head. From Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Gangsta Boo and more, check out our list of the top 20 female OG rappers who set the precedent!
11 Rihanna quotes that manifested her boss empire
The lesson Rihanna and her career journey teach is that if you really want to succeed at something, you must bet on yourself.
8 athletes who reached billionaire status
From Tiger Woods to Michael Jordan and more, check out these men who are as active in business as they are in the field.
15 rap lyrics that unapologetically blast social injustice
From Tupac, Public Enemy, Lil Baby, Joey Badass, Queen Latifah and more, artists have always been extremely unapologetic when speaking about issues such as police brutality, political issues, gender equality and more.
11 best R&B boy bands of the '90s
From Boyz II Men, Jodeci, 112, Dru Hill, Blackstreet, and more, check out our list of 11 R&B boy bands that did the damn thing in the ’90s!
15 inspirational Eminem lyrics for his fans to lose themselves in
Whether it be the triumphant “Not Afraid” or resilient “Soldier,” Eminem’s music has the power to inspire you to reach your goals.
Former kid rappers we loved: Where are they now?
From taking over the playground to dominating the rap game, many young artists have made music history. Check them out and where their journeys have taken them here!
11 rap songs about high fashion to put on your flyest fits to
Even in its beginning stages, hip hop always knew how to subvert high fashion and make it its own, and for many, these songs about luxury brands introduced a new way of life.
27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions
The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!