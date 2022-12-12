The Christmas season is always a wonderful time of year for Mariah Carey. Today (Dec. 12), her song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” made a return to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Her 1994 holiday hit reached the top 10 for the first time in 2017 and peaked at No. 1 in 2019. Since then, the song has made a home at the top as it returns for the fourth consecutive year. This year, the Grammy-winning singer will reportedly attempt to have “All I Want For Christmas Is You” hold the spot down for three straight weeks, which will break its previous record of two. Thanks to the hit song, the icon is also celebrating her 88th week at No. 1 on the Hot 100, dating to the chart’s Aug. 4, 1958 inception.

The beloved holiday track is also No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. This is the 10th total week “All I Want For Christmas Is You” will reign on the two charts, which, according to the outlet, both premiered in September 2020. They rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Mariah Carey may have the No. 1 spot, but a few Christmas songs returned to the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 today. Other holiday tracks people are currently enjoying include Brenda Lee’s “Rockin Around The Christmas Tree” at No. 2, Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” at No. 3, Burl Ives’ “Have A Holly Jolly Christmas” at No. 4, and Wham! landing at No. 9 with “Last Christmas.”