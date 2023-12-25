12 ways Mariah Carey invented Christmas
Since December is the 12th month of the year, it’s only right that we give you 12 ways Mariah Carey invented Christmas!
The holidays is Mariah Carey season. Over the last three decades, the music legend has become globally known as the go-to for Christmas music. The recognition followed the 1994 release of “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which has since taken over streaming services, radios, stores and more during the festive season.
However, in recent years, Carey has stepped outside of just dropping music when it comes to spreading Yuletide cheer. In October 2023, she announced her latest holiday tour, “Merry Christmas One and All!” As the Queen of Christmas gears up to head out on the road after “defrosting,” check out REVOLT’s list of all the ways that Carey practically invented the holiday.
1. The legacy of “All I Want for Christmas Is You”
Is it really Christmas if you don’t hear “All I Want for Christmas Is You”? Since being released nearly 30 years ago, the hit has broken records across the board. In 2019, the iconic Christmas song broke three Guinness World Records for the highest-charting holiday song on the Hot 100 by a solo artist, became the most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours and earned the most weeks in the UK Singles Top 10 chart for a Christmas song, according to Forbes. What’s more, on Dec. 24, 2022, it broke Spotify’s record as the most streamed song in one day, per The Independent. At the time of this article’s publication, it had nearly 1.5 billion streams on the platform alone.
Along with having massive airplay, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has been covered by countless musicians including Dolly Parton, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and more. In 2011, Carey and Justin Bieber dropped their “super festive” remake of the track.
2. The release of her Merry Christmas and Merry Christmas II You albums
“All I Want for Christmas Is You” was the lead single off of Carey’s debut Christmas album, Merry Christmas. Released in October 1994, the song went on to become one of the best-selling holiday albums, as it’s currently eight-times platinum in the United States and 15-times platinum worldwide. Sixteen years later, Carey followed up with Merry Christmas II You, which included writing and production from the likes of Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox and Randy Jackson.
3. Mariah’s renditions of classic Christmas records
Carey is the queen of turning throwbacks into her own classics. The list of Christmas songs she’s covered includes all-time favorites such as “Silent Night,” “Joy to the World,” “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town,” “O Holy Night” and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.” While the timeless “All I Want for Christmas Is You” marked her biggest holiday song, her renditions also hit the charts in the U.S. and beyond. Leave it to Carey to put her spin on a classic and create her own impact.
4. Going on the road for consecutive Christmas tours
Over the past few years, Carey has curated an annual Christmas concert experience to take the celebration to a new level. The 2023 edition is titled “Merry Christmas One and All!” Kicking off in Highland, CA, the tour is set to stop by a total of 14 cities in the U.S. and Canada. The trek has expanded in comparison to last year when the tour’s only stops were in New York City and Toronto.
5. The “It’s Time” catchphrase to ring in the holiday season
When it comes to holiday phrases, “’Tis the season” and “Deck the halls” are among the most popular ones. However, Carey has pushed those aside to create her own. 2019 was when the world was first introduced to Carey’s “It’s Time” in the pitch of her signature whistle note. On Nov. 1 of this year, right after Halloween, she returned to social media to remind everyone that Christmas is on the horizon.
6. Christmas TV specials on big-time networks
Although Carey tours in order to spark the Christmas spirit, not everyone can secure tickets to her sold-out shows. For those who are unable to attend, the experience is available on TV. In December 2022, “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!” was a two-hour concert special that aired on CBS. In December 2020, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special was released on Apple TV+.
7. Collaborations with fellow music stars to bring holiday cheer
Spreading Christmas joy is even more fun with others. On the soundtrack for Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, Carey worked with longtime collaborators and fellow music stars. The album featured Snoop Dogg, Jennifer Hudson, Jermaine Dupri, and Ariana Grande. Carey also teamed up with Kirk Franklin and Khalid for “Fall in Love at Christmas” in 2021, which was a part of Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues — her second Apple TV+ Christmas special.
8. Closing out the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to commence Christmas season
What better way to get into the holiday spirit than having Carey perform during the biggest holiday celebration? On Thanksgiving Day in 2022, she sang “All I Want for Christmas Is You” for her debut at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. She was also joined by her children, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon.
9. Holiday film features
After landing her first acting role in 1999, Carey has gone on to expand her Hollywood portfolio. The resume, of course, includes Christmas films. Carey directed and starred in A Christmas Melody, which aired on the Hallmark Channel in 2015. By 2017, she returned with the film All I Want for Christmas Is You, an animated movie for which Carey narrated and provided a soundtrack.
10. Her books “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and “The Christmas Princess”
As another nod to her Christmas smash hit, Carey released the book “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in 2015, which was illustrated by Colleen Madden. Then, in 2022, “The Christmas Princess” hit bookshelves. The picture book follows the story of a young Carey, who is eager to spread the Christmas spirit. The children’s tale was written by Carey and Michaela Angela Davis and illustrated by Fuuji Takashi.
11. Partnerships revolving around the holiday
Christmas is very well on its way, which also means that the partnerships are rolling in for Carey. To celebrate the holidays this year, the entertainer has partnered with Victoria’s Secret. Under the collab, the company dropped new items including lingerie, pajamas and seasonal mists. In addition, Carey teamed up with The Children’s Place, alongside her kids, to display its holiday pajamas.
12. Christmas merch for grabs
New dress, new merch items, let’s go MSG!!!!!! @TheGarden 💝🎉❄️💕🎄☃️📀🎁 pic.twitter.com/Gm84e3yyrv
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 10, 2023
Mariah Carey is amplifying her holiday catchphrase, “It’s Time,” with merchandise. Available on Amazon, the merch includes a T-shirt, tote bag and tumbler. Sporting the Christmas gear is another way of Carey getting her message to the masses. The website where the items are sold also details that merch for the “Merry Christmas One and All!” tour is on its way.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
The 7 principles of Kwanzaa explained
11 facts about Kwanzaa you did not know
Alicia Keys unveils powerful visual for "Lifeline"
13 rappers who are Muslim
11 Snoop Dogg lyrics about repping the West Coast
Trending
This holiday season, Walmart has the perfect toy for every kid on your shopping list
Below, we highlight some of our favorite toy brands that are sure to put a smile on your kid’s face.
Check out these REVOLT-approved gifts for the beloved music fan in your life
Just in time for the holiday shopping rush, this gift guide is full of sure-fire presents for your favorite music lover.
Behind the scenes | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The three top finalists — Rey Sunshine, Juno Central, and Perception — weigh in on their experiences participating in the “Shoot Your Shot” competition. Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers
Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.
Mogul made | 'Moguls In The Making'
REVOLT presents this special look back at the first five years of Ally’s Moguls in the Making program, an entrepreneurial competition celebrating HBCU students and their innovative, community-driven business ideas.
The Top 3 | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The Top 3 finalists perform on the REVOLT WORLD stage for the judges. Who will be crowned winner and take home the grand prize? Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Meet The Semifinalists | 'Shoot Your Shot'
Get to know our semifinalists a little better. Learn what motivated them to shoot their shot, as well as how they describe their personality, and sound.
Top 20 OG female rappers who made hip hop what it is today
Legend is the word that comes to mind when discussing the countless women who had enough courage to enter into the male-dominated hip hop industry and flip it on its head. From Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Gangsta Boo and more, check out our list of the top 20 female OG rappers who set the precedent!
11 Rihanna quotes that manifested her boss empire
The lesson Rihanna and her career journey teach is that if you really want to succeed at something, you must bet on yourself.
8 athletes who reached billionaire status
From Tiger Woods to Michael Jordan and more, check out these men who are as active in business as they are in the field.
15 rap lyrics that unapologetically blast social injustice
From Tupac, Public Enemy, Lil Baby, Joey Badass, Queen Latifah and more, artists have always been extremely unapologetic when speaking about issues such as police brutality, political issues, gender equality and more.
11 best R&B boy bands of the '90s
From Boyz II Men, Jodeci, 112, Dru Hill, Blackstreet, and more, check out our list of 11 R&B boy bands that did the damn thing in the ’90s!
15 inspirational Eminem lyrics for his fans to lose themselves in
Whether it be the triumphant “Not Afraid” or resilient “Soldier,” Eminem’s music has the power to inspire you to reach your goals.
Former kid rappers we loved: Where are they now?
From taking over the playground to dominating the rap game, many young artists have made music history. Check them out and where their journeys have taken them here!
11 rap songs about high fashion to put on your flyest fits to
Even in its beginning stages, hip hop always knew how to subvert high fashion and make it its own, and for many, these songs about luxury brands introduced a new way of life.
27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions
The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!