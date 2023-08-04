2023 is turning out to be a busy year for Doja Cat. She’s gearing fans up for the release of her fourth studio LP, the follow-up to 2021’s Planet Her. Added to that, she’ll be bringing “The Scarlet Tour” to several U.S. and Canada cities this fall.

On Thursday (Aug. 3), Harper’s Bazaar revealed that Doja will be the lead performer for “The Victoria’s Secret World Tour,” which is described as part fashion show, part documentary. The special is set to premiere on Amazon’s Prime Video on Sept. 26, and will be the first official broadcast for the lingerie brand since its final televised runway show in 2018.

“Victoria’s Secret has always been such a fun, go-to brand for me since early on, and I love that I can still say that today,” Doja Cat stated in response to the news. “Being a part of a global phenomenon like the ‘Tour’ has been an incredible experience.”

In addition to her performance, Doja contributed to the creative process behind the big occasion — specifically, her outfit designs that viewers will see throughout. “Because the ‘Tour’ is a celebration of the strength and unique talent of creatives, we really wanted to channel this message… I felt so powerful and confident wearing these pieces, which is so important to me,” the LA artist added.