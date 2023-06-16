Doja Cat continues to amaze fans with her artistry as she showcases her ability to create music in different genres.
On Friday (June 16), Doja released her first single of the year, “Attention,” which is also reportedly the lead single for her untitled fourth album. Along with the track, the California native dropped its accompanying music video. Both left fans mesmerized by Doja’s creativity and rap lyrics.
Shortly after its release, “Attention” reached the No. 9 spot on the iTunes U.S. chart. It also marks the first time she has achieved this since her 2019 hit “Say So” from her second studio album, Hot Pink. On Instagram, the 27-year-old artist unveiled the track’s official cover art. “Let’s begin,” she captioned her IG post.
Meanwhile, on Twitter, Doja’s fans let their thoughts about her musical talent and “Attention” be known. One user tweeted, “Doja Cat [has] been telling y’all that she’s a rapper. And now people are forced to acknowledge her talent once again. Sis is the most versatile artist out. Respect her.”
Doja Cat been telling y’all that she’s a rapper and now people are forced to acknowledge her talent once again. Sis is the most versatile artist out. Respect her.
As REVOLT previously mentioned, the “Woman” performer spoke with Rolling Stone about making a transition away from her recent “pop music” and toward a different direction. “I’ve been reconnecting with the music that I was raised listening to; Erykah Badu, John Coltrane, ’90s hip hop… the music that influenced me as a kid. I think my new music will bring some of that inspiration forward,” she shared.
Another person wrote, “Doja Cat [is] proving to be an interesting artist that is delivering quality and keeps working on her craft. ‘Attention’ is a strong start to this new era.”
@DojaCat proving to be an interesting artist that is delivering quality and keeps working on her craft. #Attention is a strong start to this new era.
Although Doja mentioned her next album, she has not announced a release date or the project’s name. Check out how other Twitter users responded to Doja’s bars and music video for “Attention” below:
Doja Cat is taking it this summer. She’s so good
welcome back doja cat pic.twitter.com/xYTPdErqRs
Doja Cat did what needed to be done!! #Attention pic.twitter.com/26j73DwkCs
Doja cat is my favorite rapper right now👌🏿👌🏿👌🏿 just watched the Attention video
attention by doja cat….pic.twitter.com/ngV52dhMUh
