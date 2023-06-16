Photo: Noam Galai / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.16.2023

Doja Cat continues to amaze fans with her artistry as she showcases her ability to create music in different genres.

On Friday (June 16), Doja released her first single of the year, “Attention,” which is also reportedly the lead single for her untitled fourth album. Along with the track, the California native dropped its accompanying music video. Both left fans mesmerized by Doja’s creativity and rap lyrics.

Shortly after its release, “Attention” reached the No. 9 spot on the iTunes U.S. chart. It also marks the first time she has achieved this since her 2019 hit “Say So” from her second studio album, Hot Pink. On Instagram, the 27-year-old artist unveiled the track’s official cover art. “Let’s begin,” she captioned her IG post.

 

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Doja’s fans let their thoughts about her musical talent and “Attention” be known. One user tweeted, “Doja Cat [has] been telling y’all that she’s a rapper. And now people are forced to acknowledge her talent once again. Sis is the most versatile artist out. Respect her.”

As REVOLT previously mentioned, the “Woman” performer spoke with Rolling Stone about making a transition away from her recent “pop music” and toward a different direction. “I’ve been reconnecting with the music that I was raised listening to; Erykah Badu, John Coltrane, ’90s hip hop… the music that influenced me as a kid. I think my new music will bring some of that inspiration forward,” she shared.

Another person wrote, “Doja Cat [is] proving to be an interesting artist that is delivering quality and keeps working on her craft. ‘Attention’ is a strong start to this new era.”

Although Doja mentioned her next album, she has not announced a release date or the project’s name. Check out how other Twitter users responded to Doja’s bars and music video for “Attention” below:

Gunna marks return with new album 'a Gift & a Curse'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Young Thug posts mysterious QR code on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

Snoop Dogg unleashes his inner-Doggfather in new Petco campaign

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

Person of interest in Young Dolph’s murder shot and killed in Memphis

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

Trick Daddy considers J. Cole's "All My Life" verse one of the hardest this decade

By Vayda Sorel
  /  06.15.2023

DJ Khaled gives update on possible fracture after viral surfing mishap

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

Juvenile honored with a congressional resolution in Washington, DC for his impact on hip hop

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.15.2023

Fredo handles his business in "Everybody Knows" video

By Jon Powell
  /  06.15.2023

NLE Choppa connects with Rick Ross for "Cold Game" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  06.15.2023

Gangsta Boo's cause of death revealed

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

Jack Harlow delivers powerful video for "Gang Gang Gang"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.15.2023

Doja Cat gifts her fans with a visual snippet and release date for "Attention" on social media

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.15.2023

Samuel L. Jackson reveals that his wife once checked Tupac Shakur over vulgar language

By Jon Powell
  /  06.15.2023

Vivica Fox would “rather be with 50 Cent any day” after Nick Cannon diss

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Juicy J drops off animated video for "Deadbeat" with La Chat

By Jon Powell
  /  06.14.2023
