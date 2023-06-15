Photo: Noam Galai / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.15.2023

Doja Cat has fans on the edge of their seats as they prepare for the release of her lead single, “Attention,” off her highly anticipated fourth album.

On Wednesday (June 14), the California native revealed what appears to be the cover art for the track along with a snippet of the song’s visuals. According to Genius, Y2K and Rogét Chahayed produced the single. The 27-year-old Grammy Award winner previously teased “Attention” as part of her upcoming project when she shared a list of possible tracks for the album.

Along with the cover art and visuals, fans on social media were also tuned into the upcoming single’s lyrics. Many individuals referenced how Doja gave a shoutout to fellow artist Nicki Minaj. In the song, she rapped:

“Just let me flex, bro, just let me pop s**t? ‘Why she think she Nicki M? She think she hot s**t,’ hmm I never gave a F, go start a pod b**ch. I got your head all in the dirt just like an ostrich. Of course, you b**ches comparin’ Doja to who the hottest.”

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the “Woman” singer spoke about taking her time to reconnect with music from her younger years and changing the title of her fourth album. When asked about the name change, Doja said, “It’s no longer called First of All. I’ve been messing around with name ideas for the album and have like eight of them that I’m deciding between. I’ll be announcing the real title soon. I’ve been reconnecting with the music that I was raised listening to; Erykah Badu, John Coltrane, ’90s hip hop… the music that influenced me as a kid. I think my new music will bring some of that inspiration forward.” Doja has not yet announced the release date for her next album.

Jack Harlow delivers powerful video for "Gang Gang Gang"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.15.2023

Samuel L. Jackson reveals that his wife once checked Tupac Shakur over vulgar language

By Jon Powell
  /  06.15.2023

Vivica Fox would “rather be with 50 Cent any day” after Nick Cannon diss

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Juicy J drops off animated video for "Deadbeat" with La Chat

By Jon Powell
  /  06.14.2023

Wiz Khalifa drops off new mixtape 'See Ya'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.14.2023

Killer Mike recruits Future, André 3000, and Eryn Allen Kane for "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.14.2023

Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports

By Nasheena Quick
  /  06.14.2023

Jeezy announces new book "Adversity For Sale: Ya Gotta Believe"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.14.2023

Ice Spice admits her “whole lifestyle change” has been “super drastic” since stardom

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

Kash Doll's face card is timeless and Twitter is calling her top 2 and not No. 2

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

Babyface Ray unveils latest visual for "All Star Team"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Doe Boy returns with new album 'BEEZY'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Nicki Minaj hints that she underwent breast reduction surgery in new clip

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

Listen to Dave and Central Cee's 'Split Decision' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Latto and Cardi B's "Put It On Da Floor Again" makes its Billboard Hot 100 debut at No. 13

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
Tour Tales

Tour Tales | From JID's "hip hop rock" shows to his own art galleries, Bxlyfe's photography is all about telling stories

In this installment of “Tour Tales,” the New York-bred photographer explains what the craziest Dreamville show he ever shot was, what it was like shooting Juice WRLD in Sweden, and how he plans to use art to connect creatives around the world.

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.30.2023
Interviews

Les Twins are helping children navigate mental health through dance

In this Mental Health Awareness Month exclusive, Les Twins discuss their upbringing, dance inspirations, partnering with KWN to uplift the youth and more. Read up!

By Ahmad Davis
  /  05.31.2023
View More