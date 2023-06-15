Doja Cat has fans on the edge of their seats as they prepare for the release of her lead single, “Attention,” off her highly anticipated fourth album.
On Wednesday (June 14), the California native revealed what appears to be the cover art for the track along with a snippet of the song’s visuals. According to Genius, Y2K and Rogét Chahayed produced the single. The 27-year-old Grammy Award winner previously teased “Attention” as part of her upcoming project when she shared a list of possible tracks for the album.
Along with the cover art and visuals, fans on social media were also tuned into the upcoming single’s lyrics. Many individuals referenced how Doja gave a shoutout to fellow artist Nicki Minaj. In the song, she rapped:
“Just let me flex, bro, just let me pop s**t? ‘Why she think she Nicki M? She think she hot s**t,’ hmm I never gave a F, go start a pod b**ch. I got your head all in the dirt just like an ostrich. Of course, you b**ches comparin’ Doja to who the hottest.”
6.16.23 🩸 pic.twitter.com/OkQLubOnlE
— DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) June 13, 2023
— DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) June 14, 2023
In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the “Woman” singer spoke about taking her time to reconnect with music from her younger years and changing the title of her fourth album. When asked about the name change, Doja said, “It’s no longer called First of All. I’ve been messing around with name ideas for the album and have like eight of them that I’m deciding between. I’ll be announcing the real title soon. I’ve been reconnecting with the music that I was raised listening to; Erykah Badu, John Coltrane, ’90s hip hop… the music that influenced me as a kid. I think my new music will bring some of that inspiration forward.” Doja has not yet announced the release date for her next album.
