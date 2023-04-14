Twitter is ready for Doja Cat to move forward with a rap album after hearing her latest musical offering with SZA. Shortly after midnight (April 14), the 33-year-old singer released the “Kill Bill (Remix)” featuring Doja after they teased the announcement hours before.

Once the track dropped, fans took the opportunity to listen to the song, specifically, Doja’s rap skills. Afterward, listeners went on Twitter to share their thoughts, with one claiming Doja has the “it” factor.

“Doja told a story! Her verse gave mentally unstable ex out for revenge, and the calm delivery of her rapping adds to that effect,” the Twitter user wrote. “Her storytelling was outstanding and really painted a picture to the listeners while staying on topic. She’s really got it.”

The 27-year-old Los Angeles native previously opened up about making a rap album with her fan base on social media. She initially shared she was done making pop music before further divulging why. In her follow-up tweet, Doja agreed with people who thought “the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasn’t trying to prove anything.” The talented artist then shared she enjoys “making music, but I’m getting tired of hearing y’all say that I can’t, so I will.”

In May 2022, Doja spoke about incorporating more rap into her next project during her cover story with Elle. The “Say So” artist informed the outlet that she grew up listening to iconic lyricists like Busta Rhymes and Lauryn Hill. And although people have their opinions on her rapping, she isn’t too concerned about it.

“I’ve rapped since the beginning, and I really couldn’t even sing that well, to begin with — I got a lot better,” she continued. “I use my voice as a tool to create these worlds, and it’s fine if people think that I can’t rap.”

See how Twitter users reacted to Doja’s latest rap offering below:

