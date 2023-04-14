Photo: Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Twitter is ready for Doja Cat to move forward with a rap album after hearing her latest musical offering with SZA. Shortly after midnight (April 14), the 33-year-old singer released the “Kill Bill (Remix)” featuring Doja after they teased the announcement hours before.

Once the track dropped, fans took the opportunity to listen to the song, specifically, Doja’s rap skills. Afterward, listeners went on Twitter to share their thoughts, with one claiming Doja has the “it” factor.

“Doja told a story! Her verse gave mentally unstable ex out for revenge, and the calm delivery of her rapping adds to that effect,” the Twitter user wrote. “Her storytelling was outstanding and really painted a picture to the listeners while staying on topic. She’s really got it.”

The 27-year-old Los Angeles native previously opened up about making a rap album with her fan base on social media. She initially shared she was done making pop music before further divulging why. In her follow-up tweet, Doja agreed with people who thought “the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasn’t trying to prove anything.” The talented artist then shared she enjoys “making music, but I’m getting tired of hearing y’all say that I can’t, so I will.”

In May 2022, Doja spoke about incorporating more rap into her next project during her cover story with Elle. The “Say So” artist informed the outlet that she grew up listening to iconic lyricists like Busta Rhymes and Lauryn Hill. And although people have their opinions on her rapping, she isn’t too concerned about it.

“I’ve rapped since the beginning, and I really couldn’t even sing that well, to begin with — I got a lot better,” she continued. “I use my voice as a tool to create these worlds, and it’s fine if people think that I can’t rap.”

See how Twitter users reacted to Doja’s latest rap offering below:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tina Turner gives Angela Bassett her flowers in touching 'TIME100' tribute

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.14.2023

Latto and Lola Brooke sit down to discuss the success of "Don't Play With It" on "777 Radio"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

NLE Choppa drops off new 'Cottonwood 2' album

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

NBA YoungBoy recruits Mariah the Scientist for "Rear View"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Jorja Smith returns with new "Try Me" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Wiz Khalifa is partnering with Mia Khalifa for a new cannabis line

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.14.2023

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj channel "Princess Diana" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Lil Durk announces the Durk Banks Endowment Fund with Howard University

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Paris Price opens up about 'Vanity' on new EP

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Web3 | Is AI the biggest blessing or curse for the music industry?

By Ashley France
  /  04.14.2023

Drake responds to viral AI "Munch" cover

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.14.2023

Doja Cat hops on SZA's "Kill Bill (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Venna unveils new EP 'EQUINOX'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Ciara recruits Lola Brooke and Lady London for "Da Girls (Girls Mix)"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Kid Cudi stars in new trailer for the upcoming film 'Crater'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Doja Cat
Pop
R&B
Rap
SZA
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tina Turner gives Angela Bassett her flowers in touching 'TIME100' tribute

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.14.2023

Latto and Lola Brooke sit down to discuss the success of "Don't Play With It" on "777 Radio"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

NLE Choppa drops off new 'Cottonwood 2' album

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

NBA YoungBoy recruits Mariah the Scientist for "Rear View"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Jorja Smith returns with new "Try Me" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Wiz Khalifa is partnering with Mia Khalifa for a new cannabis line

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.14.2023

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj channel "Princess Diana" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Lil Durk announces the Durk Banks Endowment Fund with Howard University

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Paris Price opens up about 'Vanity' on new EP

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Web3 | Is AI the biggest blessing or curse for the music industry?

By Ashley France
  /  04.14.2023

Drake responds to viral AI "Munch" cover

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.14.2023

Doja Cat hops on SZA's "Kill Bill (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Venna unveils new EP 'EQUINOX'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Ciara recruits Lola Brooke and Lady London for "Da Girls (Girls Mix)"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Kid Cudi stars in new trailer for the upcoming film 'Crater'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Autism and Black children in America being diagnosed at a higher rate -- and later -- than white kids

April is Autism Awareness Month and we wanted to explore it as it relates to ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023
View More