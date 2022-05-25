Currently, Doja Cat is recovering from tonsil surgery and is scheduled for another procedure. On Friday (May 20), the “Kiss Me More” singer updated fans that she is unfortunately pulling out of all of her scheduled festival performances this summer as well as The Weeknd’s tour in order to prioritize her recovery.

In the meantime, fans can get to know her a little better through her latest Elle cover story, where she revealed some new details about her next project. Doja Cat, who has proven she can both sing and rap, confirmed in the piece that her next album will focus more on the latter.

“When I was little, that’s kind of all I listened to,” adds Doja, who was raised on Busta Rhymes and Lauryn Hill. She also goes on to say she isn’t too concerned with people’s approval. “I’ve rapped since the beginning, and I really couldn’t even sing that well to begin with—I got a lot better. I use my voice as a tool to create these worlds, and it’s fine if people think that I can’t rap.”

“I have been getting songs and things sent to me,” she said elsewhere in the profile. “Oh fuck, I wish I could tell people! There’s some really cool stuff that I got sent from friends. They’re all working on beats, and I’m giving them notes and they know what I want, so I’m excited.”

Doja Cat’s widely successful Planet Her originally made landfall last June and contained 14 genre-bending songs with additional features from Young Thug, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, JID, and SZA. In addition to breaking streaming records prior and during its release, the project also peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 thanks to 109,000 first-week album equivalent units sold. Just before 2021 ended, a deluxe version of Planet Her arrived with five more tracks and collaborations alongside Gunna and Eve.