Photo: Cover art for SZA’s “Kill Bill (Remix)” track
By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Shortly after SZA unleashed her highly anticipated SOS album back in December 2022, “Kill Bill” rose to the top as a fan-favorite. The track recently broke Billboard’s record for most weeks at No. 1 by a lead female artist. Today (April 14), Doja Cat showed love to the song by adding on a surprise guest verse. On the offering, she vividly paints what went down on a night that jealousy got the best of her:

I’m in a funk, so I bought a bouquet of roses and cut ’em up at your doorstep, your new neighborhood is gorgeous/ I paid a lot of money for the fragrances you wore when we were dating, and I sold some lemonade just to afford them/ I know it’s not a really good occasion to be bargin’ in, I couldn’t help but watch you kiss her by the kitchen sink”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Doja recently fired off a series of tweets that provided some confusing updates about her forthcoming project. She did, however, delve into how she’s planning to put more emphasis on her bars moving forward. “I also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny,” wrote the “Say So” singer. “I know they are. I wasn’t trying to prove anything. I just enjoy making music, but I’m getting tired of hearing y’all say that I can’t, so I will.”

SZA’s aforementioned SOS album was quipped with 23 records and appearances from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Preceding the release were well-received singles like “Shirt,” “I Hate U,” and “Good Days.” SOS quickly grabbed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 125,000 album-equivalent units sold. She stayed on top of the list for 10 consecutive weeks.

Be sure to press play on Doja Cat’s remix of SZA’s “Kill Bill” down below.

