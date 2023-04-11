Photo: Andrew Chin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

SZA recently closed out her highly successful “SOS Tour” just last month. The 18-date trek began on Feb. 21 and ran through March 23, bringing her relatable hits to arenas all across the country. According to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore last week, the tour grossed $34.5 million and sold a whopping 238,000 tickets, averaging $1.9 million and 12,812 tickets per night.

However, the fun’s not over yet. Today (April 11), the St. Louis-born star officially announced she will be heading across the pond for the second leg of the tour. The European dates kick off on June 1 in Amsterdam at Ziggo Dome, and include stops in Paris, Berlin, London, and more before wrapping up in Dublin at 3Arena on June 21. She will be joined by RAYE on select dates.

Back in December 2022, the “Go Gina” singer unleashed her highly anticipated SOS album. Equipped with 23 records, the sophomore LP included appearances from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Preceding the release were well-received singles like “Shirt,” “I Hate U,” and “Good Days.” SOS quickly grabbed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to the 125,000 album-equivalent units sold. She stayed on top of the list for 10 consecutive weeks.

SOS followed SZA’s widely loved 2017 debut, Ctrl, a 14-song project with appearances from Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Justin Timberlake, James Fauntleroy, Isaiah Rashad, and plenty more. Ctrl debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 3 and has since gone triple Platinum.

Check out the full list of dates for the European leg of SZA’s “SOS Tour” down below.

June 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands*

June 5 – Paris, France*

June 7 – Zurich, Switzerland*

June 9 – Berlin, Germany*

June 11 – Cologne, Germany

June 13 – Manchester, UK*

June 15 – Glasgow, UK*

June 17 – London, UK*

June 18 – London, UK*

June 21 – Dublin, Ireland*

*With Support from RAYE

