Today (June 23), Doja Cat started the weekend off by announcing her very first North American tour. The best news? She’s taking fellow female rappers Ice Spice and Doechii along for the ride in select cities.

Doja’s “The Scarlet Tour” featuring special guests Ice and Doechii kicks off on Halloween night (Oct. 31) in San Francisco, just days after the “Kiss Me More” hitmaker’s birthday on Oct. 21. The concerts will run until the Dec. 13 show in Chicago with stops in Vegas, Houston, Miami, Brooklyn, and more. “Nah, this lineup is amazing. Hopefully, I can make it to a show,” one fan said of the big reveal. Last night (June 22), Capitol Music Group kicked off hip hop’s biggest weekend with a star-studded party at the Mondrian Hotel’s Casa Madera in West Hollywood, California. BET Awards nominee Doechii will perform on Sunday’s (June 25) show and celebrated with stars like JT of the City Girls, who is also nominated.

The 24-city tour announcement follows Doja’s latest single, “Attention.” The 27-year-old recently took some time away from the industry after undergoing a couple of surgeries. In May 2022, she pulled out of The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” to remove an abscess on her tonsils. “Hi, guys. I wanted you to hear it from me first. Unfortunately, I have to have surgery on my tonsils asap. The surgery is routine, but the recovery is going to take [a while] due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour. I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal, and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all,” she tweeted at the time.

In March of this year, she returned to Twitter to inform her fans that she “got my titties done and my c**t bedazzled.” Doja noted that she opted to go for a smaller cup size. According to Billboard, the upcoming tour will have a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans. While the add-ons may vary, some include premium tickets, a photo opportunity in front of the stage, pre-show VIP Lounge access, specially designed VIP gift items, and more.

