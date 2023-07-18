Back in May, Doja Cat told fans on social media that her previous albums had all been “cash grabs” and that listeners “fell for it.” To explain what she meant, the Los Angeles rapper said, “I have thrown fits my whole career because I have been making music that didn’t allow me to have a mental release.”

“I have been making music that is palatable, marketable and sellable, that has allowed me to be where I am. Now I am making music that allows me to express the way I feel about the world around me,” she continued. “These upcoming projects are going to be very different compared to everything I have done and I am excited about that. I do not care if people are not… Success is realizing that happiness is a possibility and sadness is temporary.”