Doja Cat is getting her fans hype for her next album. On Sunday (June 18), the Los Angeles star took to Instagram to share a snippet of a new song, which is said to be titled “Balut.” As she’s promised over several months, the track sees her delivering some of her hardest bars to date.
“Ride a coattail, this isn’t my fourth meal/ Dishes on my a**, still I’m thicker than some oatmeal/ Glasshouses, I don’t really like to keep my stones there/ Oh, well, I’ll buy another property for four mil’/ Doorman said you gon’ have to leave your phones there/ On a boat, yeah, it’s really no fair/ The only problem that I have, and I’ll be so real/ I hit the stage and lose the crystals on my toenails/ Make the whole mеal, she killed it like an O’Nеal/ Makin’ more bills till I cop the mobile/ Can’t drive ’cause I really don’t need to/ Got some professionals, they’re really nice people…”
Last Friday (June 16), Doja unloaded a single titled “Attention” (above), a Rogét Chahayed and Y2K-produced effort that’s centered around the artist’s hip hop skills with multilayered rhymes about her many detractors. “Lost a lil’ weight, but I ain’t never lost a tushy/ Lookin’ good, but now my bald head match my…/ Lookin’ good, but now they all sayin’ that I’m ugly/ Boo-hoo, my n**ga, I ain’t sad you won’t f**k me/ I’m sad that you really thought your a** was above me/ You’re lucky ’cause I just paid your bill with a reply,” she raps on the infectious cut. Like “Balut,” the track is expected to appear on the official follow-up to 2021’s Planet Her, which has been given different titles over the past year, including Hellmouth, Moist Holes, and First of All.
