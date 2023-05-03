Shaquille O’Neal is reminding people that he will always be nice on the mic. Yesterday (May 2), the NBA Hall of Famer returned to the music scene with “King Talk,” a new KoKo-produced single featuring Blackway. The track first made its debut back in February when O’Neal posted it in an animation video on social media that celebrated LeBron James becoming the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. On the track, Blackway kicks things off with his hard-hitting delivery:

“They ain’t ever get it like this, they ain’t ever want it like this/ I see red, but you know I’m always on go, I don’t put nothing on hold/ Hop out the bed and wake up in the morning like, ‘Mmm, mmm, mmm’/ Pull off in the whip (Zoom), suicide doors like (Click, click, boom), I take one look in their eyes, and I’m making them nervous/ Walk like a lion and talk like a priest in a sermon, I don’t be giving them hand-outs, I give them a purpose”

“KoKo and I have been sending beats back and forth for a minute now. After he played me this one, I knew I had to jump on it,” O’Neal said via press release. “I’ve been waiting for the perfect moment for a collaboration with Blackway, and this was it. This is the type of record that gets me hyped like I’m walking out for game seven of the finals. The lyrics and vibe of this track was so perfect for the moment when LeBron James set the NBA scoring record. I knew I had to share it with the world — a king recognizes a king.”

Blackway, a Ghanaian-American afrobeats and hip hop artist, is steadily gearing up to release his EP later this summer. He dropped off the first single, “Lion,” back in March. His last body of work was 2020’s New Yhana 2, which boasted appearances from Busta Rhymes, Papi ojo, and more.

Be sure to press play on “King Talk” by Shaquille O’Neal featuring Blackway down below.