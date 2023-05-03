Shaquille O’Neal is reminding people that he will always be nice on the mic. Yesterday (May 2), the NBA Hall of Famer returned to the music scene with “King Talk,” a new KoKo-produced single featuring Blackway. The track first made its debut back in February when O’Neal posted it in an animation video on social media that celebrated LeBron James becoming the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. On the track, Blackway kicks things off with his hard-hitting delivery:
“They ain’t ever get it like this, they ain’t ever want it like this/ I see red, but you know I’m always on go, I don’t put nothing on hold/ Hop out the bed and wake up in the morning like, ‘Mmm, mmm, mmm’/ Pull off in the whip (Zoom), suicide doors like (Click, click, boom), I take one look in their eyes, and I’m making them nervous/ Walk like a lion and talk like a priest in a sermon, I don’t be giving them hand-outs, I give them a purpose”
“KoKo and I have been sending beats back and forth for a minute now. After he played me this one, I knew I had to jump on it,” O’Neal said via press release. “I’ve been waiting for the perfect moment for a collaboration with Blackway, and this was it. This is the type of record that gets me hyped like I’m walking out for game seven of the finals. The lyrics and vibe of this track was so perfect for the moment when LeBron James set the NBA scoring record. I knew I had to share it with the world — a king recognizes a king.”
Blackway, a Ghanaian-American afrobeats and hip hop artist, is steadily gearing up to release his EP later this summer. He dropped off the first single, “Lion,” back in March. His last body of work was 2020’s New Yhana 2, which boasted appearances from Busta Rhymes, Papi ojo, and more.
Be sure to press play on “King Talk” by Shaquille O’Neal featuring Blackway down below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Millyz drops off new "Sentimental" music video
DeJ Loaf updates her fans in "100 Million" video
Trending
Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'
In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!
Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid,' Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell and Hollywood's Black women renaissance
“REVOLT Black News Weekly” examines why Hollywood seems to be warming up to Black women taking on roles they’ve never played before on-screen — think Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, Letitia Wright in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Viola Davis in ‘Woman King’ and more.
Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!